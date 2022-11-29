Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

—

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Sites For Live Chat & Phone Reading

When faced with life uncertainties, a reliable online psychic reader can make for a perfect confidant, and wise counsel, especially if you have no one to talk to or confide in. Their advice can be life-assuring and offer reliable solutions to many life challenges.

For this to happen, however, you need to choose a reputable online psychic reading platform where you can get the chance to meet some fantastic, reliable, and trustworthy online psychic readers.

Unfortunately, however, not all platforms you find online are legit. Therefore, you have to be very cautious when deciding, which is why we came up with this list of the best online psychic reading platforms available on the market.

For those who have done their share of research, you know that selecting the best five among the list of over 25 available online psychic reading platforms is not an easy task.

However, we braved the long hours of research and endless consultations. In the end, we had our comprehensive list, which we will share to help make your work easier.

Top 5 Online Psychic Reading Platforms

Purple Garden - Overall Best Online Psychic Reading; Editor’s Choice Kasamba - Most Potent Psychic Reading Site for Astrologers Mystic Sense - Recommended Tarot Reading Site For Future Decision Keen - Top Rated Free Online Horoscope Sites Psychic Oz - Popular Psychic Reading Site for Sign Lovers

#1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Online Psychic Reading; Editor’s Choice

PAID CONTENT

Purple Garden is starting us off on this list of the best psychic reading. The site is ideal for anyone looking for relationships, love, career money, or general life advice.

Purple Garden is relatively new in the industry, and has rightfully claimed its position as our editor's top choice. The site is recognized as one of the most reputable on the market.

You can trust them to be reliable, just like their sister sites, Purple Ocean, and Bitwine Psychics, which have been in the market for a long time.

Purple Garden is well-known for offering its customers the best psychic reading services. Perhaps this is possible because they boast of having some of the best psychic readers registered on their platform.

Additionally, they have a well-designed and user-friendly website interface, making it easy for beginners to navigate the site.

Features

Easy to Use

To get a reading from any one of Purple Garden psychics will first require you to sign up on their website and create your user profile.

For this, you will need to provide basic information, including your name, phone number, and email address, and then choose a convenient mode of payment: PayPal, American Express Card, Master Card, Debit Card, and Discover.

Once your account is up and running, you will get unlimited access to their vast network of readers; then, you can choose one to depend on your needs.

Wide Network of Readers

Purple Garden has a vast network of readers registered on its site. It is crucial, however, to pinpoint that this site ensures to vet their clients highly – they only need the best readers on their team.

Our research noted that most readers registered on this platform have good ratings and reviews. Additionally, they have over ten years of working experience, making them highly reliable and trustworthy.

Choosing your reader based on your needs is easy since all readers have a detailed profile, including a video introduction, services they offer, years of experience, rates, etc.

Variety of Services Offered

The different psychic readers on the platform are gifted with different psychic reading abilities, so that you can get any psychic reading from this site.

Some of the most commonly requested reading include Love and relationships, Family, Career, Finances, Palm Reading, Tarot card reading, Horoscope reading, etc.

Pros

Purple Garden is a highly reputable and trustworthy online psychic reading site.

They offer three different modes of communication to cater to their client's preferences.

The site has a strict vetting process for its readers to ensure they only work with the best.

They have a downloadable mobile app that offers great convenience to their clients.

Cons

They do not offer free trial minutes

Their prices are relatively higher than their competitors.

Customer Review

Purple Garden offers its clients a wide range of unique psychic reading services. When looking at online reviews from verified customers, we found that most clients have nothing but good praises for the company hence why we highly recommend their services.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Purple Garden”

#2. Kasamba - Most Potent Psychic Reading Site for Astrologers

PAID CONTENT

Kasamba is one of the longest-serving psychic reading online platforms available on the market. The site has been operating since 1999 and has built a good reputation in the industry and with its clients.

The site features a vast network of psychic readers with psychic reading abilities in different niches. Therefore, this is the ideal platform for you if you want insight into life challenges and uncertainties.

Features

Vast Network of Psychic Readers

They have an extensive network of psychic readers registered on their platform, including fortune tellers, tarot card readers, mediums, and astrologers.

There is something for everyone on this platform. You must take your time and find the reader best suited for your needs and within your budget.

Service Rates

The price of a single reading often varies and depends on several factors, including the individual reader, type of reading, mode of communication, and duration of the reading.

Our research established that the average reading often ranges from $2.70 to $30.00 per minute.

What we love most about Kasamba is that they offer a 3-minutes free trial period, allowing clients to test a couple of psychic readers before making their decision.

The available modes of payment include PayPal, Google Pay, and Credit Card payment.

Mobile App

Client convenience and satisfaction are top priorities for this brand. As such, they have developed a downloadable mobile app for both android and iOS users.

With this app, you can access Kasamaba's services while on the move, providing you have mobile internet services.

Modes of Communication

This platform's available modes of communication include email replies, calls, or telephone calls. If this is an essential factor for you, you can refine your search to only show readers who offer their services with your preferred mode of communication.

Pros

Kasamba is one of the longest serving online psychic reading platforms. They have more than two decades of working experience in this industry.

They have a downloadable mobile application which is very convenient for their clients.

They offer a 3-minute free trial.

They have a refund policy for first-time clients unsatisfied with their reading. They often refund up to $50.

They have a vast network of readers registered on their platform with relevant working experience.

Cons

Their services are relatively highly priced.

You need to be at least 18 years or older to use this platform.

Customer Review

Kasamba has managed to stay on top of their game for over two decades, and for good reason. From our research, we established that this company places much emphasis on offering the best quality of customer service.

Also, they skillfully select their readers to ensure they always offer their customers the best services. Their customer refund policy also goes a long way in building trust with their clients, as they see it as a risk-free way of trying out their services.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Kasamba”

#3. Mystic Sense - Recommended Tarot Reading Site For Future Decision

PAID CONTENT

From the first look you get at this website, you can already tell that there is some level of originality on this platform that is lacking with many other psychic reading platforms.

Mystic Sense is another highly reputable online psychic reading platform serving millions of clients worldwide.

The company is a Texas-based online psychic reading platform established in 2005. With time, they have built a good reputation for themselves in this industry – they are known to have readers who offer the best and most reliable online psychic reading services on the market.

On this site, you can get all your needs catered for as their readers have been blessed with unique psychic reading abilities including but not limited to tarot card reading, astrology, palm reading, fortune telling, dream analysis, etc.

Features

Service Rates

Mystic Sense offers the most affordable rates of all the platforms we have mentioned.

However, just like the other sites we have heightened in this review, the rates often differ depending on several factors, including the reader's experience, type of reading, duration, and the preferred mode of communication.

To help you make an informed decision, the site offers a 5-minute trial period that clients can use to interview several readers.

Well-designed Website

Mystic Sense features a well-designed and user-friendly website interface, making it easy to use even for a beginner or a client who is not tech savvy.

All sections you might want to access, including the search bar, profiles, and client reviews, are easy to spot from the home bar hence making the overall experience enjoyable.

Modes of Communication

At Mystic Sense, they always do their best to accommodate their wide range of clients. They offer several communication modes, including email replies, video calls, texts, and phone calls.

Customer Satisfaction

Mystic Sense often aims to stay on top of the game, and one sure way they know to do this is by ensuring 100% customer satisfaction.

For starters, they often have a strict vetting process for readers who want to register on their platform. The company only looks to work with experienced and reliable readers.

They also have a refund policy for first-time clients who are unsatisfied with the psychic reading they get. The refund is often awarded in mystic minutes which you can redeem on their next reading with a different reader.

Pros

Highly reputable and trustworthy platform

They have a mobile app that one can download on android or iOS handheld devices.

They have a strict vetting process for all their readers.

Their services are affordable compared to their competitors.

They offer a free 5-minute trial period.

Cons

No money-back policy

Customer Review

From the online reviews we came across when doing our research; clients have nothing but positive feedback for this company.

The company offers a wide range of psychic reading services; hence you can be assured to have your worries solved.

We highly recommend Mystic Sense to our readers, especially if you are a beginner; this platform offers a perfect starting point.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Mystic Sense”

#4. Keen - Top Rated Free Online Horoscope Sites

PAID CONTENT

Coming in at #4 is Keen, yet another pioneer brand in the industry – the company has been in business for over two decades and has since served millions of people worldwide.

Keen is well known for offering a wide range of psychic reading services, including tarot card reading, medium readings, astrology, dream interpretations, and palm reading, among other services.

For the time they have been in business, they have done a great job at building their brand reputation in the industry and establishing a good rapport with their clients by ensuring 100% customer satisfaction.

Features

User-friendly website interface



Keen features an attractive, well-designed, and easy-to-use website interface. Therefore, even if it is your first time using their platform or if you are not tech savvy, you need not worry about being stuck. Every section you might need to access can easily be located from the home bar.

In addition to offering psychic reading services, the website also provides educational resources. The aim is to help educate the public on matters to do with psychic reading, which helps to raise awareness.

Modes of Communication

The platform offers various communication modes, including chat, email replies, and phone calls. It helps cater to their wide range of clients and makes them feel safe and comfortable during their reading sessions.

Service Rates

The rates offered at Keen differ depending on several factors, including the reader's experience, type of reading, duration, and mode of communication.

Nevertheless, we noted that their services are relatively cheaper than their competitors, making them affordable and a preferred choice for budget-conscious clients.

However, if you choose to get a reading from their top readers, you will have to dig deeper into your pocket for the services.

Convenience

Keen services can be accessed 24/7. When you log into the site, regardless of the time of day, you will always find an online reader that matches your needs and can offer prompt psychic reading services.

Pros

Keen's website features an attractive and easy-to-use website interface.

They have a wide selection of readers from different backgrounds offering several online psychic reading services.

Their services are available 24/7 to cater to clients from diverse backgrounds.

They offer a free 3-minute trial that clients can use to interview various readers before making their choice.

Keen's services are relatively cheaper compared to their competitors starting from as low as $1.99

They have a refund policy for clients who are unsatisfied with their readings. The refund is in sharp points, which you can redeem with a different psychic reader on the next reading.

Cons

They do not have a video call reading option.

Their highly experienced readers are highly priced.

The trial period is not long enough.

Customer Review

When doing our research, we found several online reviews from verified clients who had nothing but positive remarks about the services offered at Keen. In addition, the company has over 1000 registered psychic readers on its network—all with relevant experience and good ratings. Hence you can be sure you will only get the best and most accurate psychic reading.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Keen”

#5. Psychic OZ - Popular Psychic Reading Site for Sign Lovers

PAID CONTENT

Last but not least on our list is Psychic Oz, yet another long-serving psychic reading service provider in the industry. The company boasts over 30 years of experience in the industry.

In addition, they also have a stellar reputation and boast of having an experienced, reliable, and trustworthy team of psychic readers registered on their network.

As a result, their clients are guaranteed the best psychic reading services, whether tarot card reading, dream interpretation, medium reading, astrology, or horoscope reading, among several other available options.

Features

User-friendly website interface

Psychic OZ boasts of having a well-designed and user-friendly website interface that is easy to use whether you are a beginner or not tech savvy. All sections you want to visit can easily be accessed from the homepage.

Detailed Profiles

To help you make an informed decision, the platform offers the utmost transparency about its readers. As such, you can easily find all you need to know about a reader by simply visiting their profile, where you find their name, years of experience, specialty areas, client reviews, ratings, etc.

Modes of Communication

Psychic Oz seeks to cater to all its clients equally since they offer its services worldwide. As such, they provide a range of communication modes, including phone calls, online chats, and email responses. Hence clients can choose the mode they are most comfortable with.

Vast Network of Psychic Readers

Psychic Oz features a vast network of online psychic readers from different backgrounds and gifted with different psychic reading abilities. To become a reader on their site, you will need to go through a strict vetting process where they seek to verify your credibility. It is done to ensure that they offer their customers the best quality of service.

Service Rates

The price per session often varies, depending on several factors, including the type of reader and their level of experience, type of reading, mode of communication, duration of the reading, etc.

Unlike other platforms, with Psychic Oz, you can request an estimate of how much your session might cost you before you request a reading.

Pros

Psychic Oz has been in the business for a long time; hence they have established a good reputation for the company.

Their website is well-designed and easy to use.

They have a vast network of psychic readers in various niches and backgrounds.

They have a strict vetting process for their readers.

Cons

They do not offer any refunds.

Customer Review

Psychic Oz is the ideal site for anyone looking for answers to various life challenges and uncertainties. When doing our research, we received several positive remarks from their previous clients.

They claim that this platform is the best and most reliable when seeking an honest psychic reading. It can be attributed to the fact that they have a strict vetting process for their customers hence only choosing the best readers.

As such, we highly recommend Psychic Oz as another very reliable online psychic reading platform available on the market.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Psychic Oz”

Beginners Guide - Things to Consider While Choosing An Online Psychic Reading Sites

Compatibility

When going into a psychic reading, you need to be as comfortable as possible. It can only happen if you are comfortable with the psychic doing your reading.

Hence why you should consider compatibility as an essential aspect when making your decision because psychics often give off different types of energies.

Choosing a compatible psychic, however, can be challenging, especially if you are a beginner. Hence, we recommend you go for sites that offer a free-trial program.

You can take advantage of this by using the free minutes to interview a couple of online psychic reading to help you make an informed decision about a reader compatible with your energy and one best suited to your needs.

If very necessary, you can even opt to narrow down your search to only view readers from your ethnic background if it helps to foster understanding.

Lastly, get a specialized reader to provide readings in your area of need. For example, if you want to connect with a lost soul, it would be best to work with a medium rather than an astrology reader.

Brand Reputation

If you have been doing your research, we are sure that by now, you already know that there are as many fake and unethical online psychic reading platforms as there are legit ones.

Hence, one must be extra vigilant when deciding the best online platform to use for a psychic reading.

Some factors you need to consider when determining brand reputation include how long the company has been in business, customer reviews, ratings on credible review sites, etc.

With the platforms we have mentioned in this review, we can guarantee you that they are the best in the market; hence you can be guaranteed to get value for your money.

Modes of Communication

Since these companies cater to clients from all over the world, they must have several modes of communication for their clients to choose from.

Some of the most common modes of communication available include phone calls, live readings, video calls, email responses, and chats.

The variety also comes in handy for people always on the move. They can simply schedule a reading for when they are available and choose a mode of communication that is accessible for them.

Lastly, in addition to having different modes of communication, it is also essential to choose a platform that operates 24/7, which allows you to schedule a meeting at your most convenient time.

Customer Review

Before purchasing a product or service, whether online or offline, you must look into customer reviews to find out what previous clients have to say.

Customer feedback offers invaluable information since they are from previous clients, and they come raw and unedited. Therefore, you are better positioned from customer reviews to make an informed decision.

Customer feedback can be found on the company's official website, credible review sites, and various social media platforms.

Online vs. Offline Psychic Reading

Recently, many businesses have shifted their operations from offline to online, and the psychic reading business is one of these.

Although it might seem a bit strange to some, the concept of psychic readers is here to stay, and one can adjust to it.

This section will highlight some advantages and disadvantages of online and offline psychic reading. The choice remains yours to make.

Advantages of Online vs. Offline Psychic

Availability: Unlike offline psychic reading services, whose operation can be influenced by many factors, online psychic reading services are available 24/7.

Convenience: With offline readings, you have to physically go to where the psychic reader is based. Sometimes it could be miles from where you reside; hence it becomes costly and time-consuming. However, with online reading, you only need access to internet connectivity and can connect with any psychic reader of your choice, regardless of location.

Discounts: Since most businesses have moved to the virtual world, there is stiff competition for the same clients; hence companies have to devise marketing strategies that will keep them ahead of the competition. One such strategy is by offering discounts to their clients upon signing up.

Privacy: There are no face-to-face interactions with online psychic readings unless you opt for a video reading. If it is not your preference, you can opt for any other mode of communication to help you stay anonymous.

Disadvantages of Online vs. Offline Psychic

According to some, the lack of one-on-one interactions can hinder the effective delivery of a psychic reading. Some people believe that for a reading to be accurate, the reader needs to be able to observe their client's body language and listen to the intonation in their voice.

If you are not careful, you might fall victim to con artists if you opt for an online psychic reading.

Most online psychic reading platforms lack originality – readers also lack authenticity since it is very easy for one to copy someone else's bio on these platforms.

Online Psychic reading services can sometimes be very costly since they are charged by the minute, as opposed to offline reading, where the reader charges their clients per session.

FAQs Related To The Online Psychic Reading

Why Should I Get an Online Psychic Reading?

People get psychic readings for many different reasons. Be it you are looking for love and relationship advice, looking to connect with a lost soul, perhaps you need to have your dream interpreted, or looking to get clarity on several life challenges.

If you believe in psychic readings, it could be a way of helping you find insight and direction in certain areas of life.

How Often Should I Get a Psychic Reading?

The choice is yours. You can get the best online psychic reading as often as you feel necessary and whether or not your budget allows it because the truth of the matter is that online psychic reading can be costly.

Alternatively, you can opt for a free online psychic reading service.

What Can I Expect from an Online Psychic Reading?

Psychic readers are people who have been blessed with several unique abilities which enable them to predict your future based on your past and present experiences.

However, as much as they have these abilities, you should never forget that the answers they provide are just predictions and should not be taken as the gospel truth.

How Best Can I Prepare for my online reading?

The first and most important thing to ensure is that you are comfortable. Next, you must find a quiet place for online reading free from distractions.

Second, it is crucial to have your questions ready with you – this helps to guide the direction of the online reading to help you stay on the course since time is limited.

Lastly, you must be forthcoming with information. As much as these psychic readers have unique abilities, they cannot read what is on your mind. They mostly rely on the information you give them to make predictions of your future and to understand your past.

Therefore, by holding back information, you will be doing yourself a great injustice as it will affect the outcome of your reading.

Are free psychic readings accurate and legit?

Yes, free readings can be accurate, and they are legit. However, the most crucial factor is choosing a platform with a good reputation and good reviews from previous clients.

Conclusion: Psychic Medium Near Me

There you have it, guys!

Our complete and comprehensive review of the five most trustworthy and reliable online psychic reading platforms.

We hope this review has come in handy to give you more insight into what online psychic reading is all about.

We believe you are now better positioned to make an informed decision. We hope you find a platform that caters to your needs when it's time to decide.

If you are a beginner – you have never talked to a psychic before, whether online or offline- we highly recommend you start by choosing any of the platforms we have highlighted in this review. We promise you will not be disappointed.