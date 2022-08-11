Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites to Talk With Real Psychics [Accurate Readings]

Psychic reading online provides you with shelter when you have nowhere else to turn to in life. When the going gets tough, everyone wants a shoulder they can rely on and turn to for solace and advice. For some people, their religion is the rock that anchors them in space; for others, their family and friends are their support system. For some, the only reliable choice they have is to seek help from a psychic.

More and more people are realizing that, more often than not, getting guidance from a psychic will direct you to the place you seek in life. A psychic will lift the veil from your troubles by a mystic evaluating your life. They can also sense a little of your future shrouded in mystery for others and offer you counsel that may help you seek what you desire.

The advantage of taking counsel from psychics is that they can give reliable reading while maintaining anonymity. Instead of wasting your time and energy in finding a trustworthy psychic, you can look for one with particular expertise in the circumstances you require help with.

Our guide lists the best psychics online and where you can find them. Each site comes with skilled departments to help narrow your choices and make your search easier. Don’t forget to weigh the qualities of each before reaching a conclusion!

Here are the three most reliable psychics online websites in the industry:

Best Psychic Reading Online Sites Ruling the Mystic World

1. Kasamba - Best Online Psychics Site Offering Multiple Mystic Services (75% OFF offer + free minutes)

2. Psychic Source - Best Psychics Platform for fixing Love Troubles ($1/Minute + 3 Free Minutes)

3. Keen Psychics - Best Psychics Website to Transform Your Life (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off)

Read on to discover everything you need to know about the three best psychic online portals.

1. Kasamba - Best Psychics Online Offering Multiple Mystic Services

Since the start, Kasamba has remained a quality platform for online psychics to offer their services. It allows the psychics to undergo a rigorous process where they are evaluated before they can offer their services here. Every psychic on this website is experienced and reliable; there is no risk of getting scammed here.

Kasamba has limited psychics on their site, but that is only because they have a standard to uphold. Almost 300 psychics are enlisted at Kasamba, with about 90 alone offering dream oracles. You will still be able to find psychics with the most experience under their belt, who do all sorts of mystic readings such as astrology readings, numerology readings, spiritual readings, fortune telling, etc.

Kasamba is a user-friendly website, and it has been constructed so that everything is categorized smartly and straightforwardly. They offer different ways of getting an online reading, such as by phone, chat, or email.

All psychics are categorized according to their skills. The website runs smoothly 24/7, and all the psychics are online, so you can find someone to soothe your heart, even at the a.m.

Some things in Kasamba that made it an extraordinary online psychic readings platform are mentioned below.

Transparent Screening Process

What sets Kasamba apart from the rest is its exhaustive screening process that assesses all the psychics before they can begin to give their counsel. Once you are allowed to go up on the site, each customer can leave reviews about their encounter, which cannot be hidden. It is a customer-friendly option that can make it easier for subsequent clients to choose a psychic.

Extensive Variety of Psychics

Three hundred may seem like a small number, but that is only because you will not find any incapable psychic here. The website screens the psychics themselves, so you don't have to lose sleep over sifting through who is reliable and who is not. Each psychic has unique skills that are showcased on their profiles so you can find what you are looking for easily.

Free psychics are also available that offer free psychic reading online so you can decide whether the experience is worth it.

Has A User-Friendly Interface

Kasamba has an accessible app that can be found on both Google Play Store and App Store. The app is extremely convenient and handy, and you can avail the help of a psychic any time of the day, wherever you are!

Multiple Channels of Correspondence

An online platform normally offers more than one way of communication, such as video and phone calls, chat, and email. You can select whichever you feel the most comfortable with or the one which will give you the best immersive experience. Some psychics offer all means of communication, while some only offer one. Whichever it is, it will be written on their profile so you can make an informed decision before booking a session for spiritual readings.

Review of a Kasamba Customer

“Hey, this is Carolina Logan and I am obsessed with psychics. Yes. It's true. My late Grandma was into past life readings, tarots, and dream analysis and growing up I used to be really fascinated from her. When I first heard about Kasamba, I knew that I had to give it a shot, at least for my Grandma’s sake. I owed it to her. Anyway long story short, here I am three years later as a regular and loyal Kaamba member. I made a lot of friends on the platform which includes my psychic readers and other regular users. Kasamba is on top of their game as they provide spiritual readings and various other mystic services. They have the biggest collection of psychic experts I have ever seen and are all qualified and certified professionals. If you are looking to get your money’s worth and make the most of it, Kasamba is the place to be. Their spiritual readings and astrological readings are a must try!”

Kasamba Exclusive: Free Psychic Readings Offer

When you sign up at Kasamba, there is a special surprise for all new members as they enjoy some psychic reading minutes for absolutely FREE. Yes, that's right! Kasamba has an amazing introductory offer for new members where they can avail the first three minutes of their online session for FREE.

It doesn't end here. Kasamba also offers other exclusive cheap psychic readings for their users, giving them a wonderful discount of 70% on the next psychic reading session. If you haven't already availed of these free minutes, it is high time to do it now!

Get Started with a FREE trial of 3 Minutes + 70% Off on the next sessions!

2. Psychic Source - Best Psychics Online for fixing Love Troubles

If life did not show you any mercy when it comes to love, Psychic Source will help you get through it.

The platform has been in the game since late 80s, a name that its customers blindly trust. It initially started as a service offering just on-the-spot phone psychic readings. However, with the evolution of the industry, it has added different communication methods as well. Chat psychics and phone psychics are readily available on the website.

Here is why Psychic Source is an excellent online psychic readings platform.

Vast Diversity of Psychic Readers

Psychic Source has one of the biggest collections of psychic readers. The platform has been around for 30 years and has accumulated a large following, with Psychic Source becoming the go-to option for millions of people.

Psychic Source has about 250 psychic readers who are masters of their game and have evolved with time. They offer a multitude of services other than love forecasts as well, such as astrology, career forecasts, runes, etc.

A strong filter tool on the website can help you determine what you want, whether it is a specific divination tool or a specialty. The filter can help you see only relevant choices. For instance, if you require a cheap psychic, only those offering cheap psychic readings will be shown in the search.

You could have any problem or require general advice, but after an experience with the readers, you will be sure to feel content. Psychic Source has developed an algorithm that makes it easier for the user to find a psychic match.

Book a Session With Whoever You Want

You have complete authority to find and book a session with whichever psychic strikes you as the most compatible. Search filters and reading the description on the psychic reader's profile will help you narrow the choices and make an informed decision.

Secure Platform

Psychic Source is a secure platform in every sense. When you open up to someone, any information you divulge can be used against you physically or spiritually.

This platform ensures the well-being of all its users by maintaining their anonymity so no such thing can happen to them.

Accurate Readings

Accurate readings are the backbone of the entire psychic industry. People keep returning to Psychic Source because it knows exactly what the users want and the readers offer.

Since Psychic Source is a platform that employs psychics, they have to stick to the rules laid out by it. These include always being truthful with the client and staying professional throughout.

The vetting process is extensive and rigorous, and it filters out many psychics that don't seem as adept.

Review of a Psychic Source Customer

“I’m Liz, a happily married teenager. Yes, you read that right. People always frown upon the idea of a teenager settling down but I paid them no attention but sadly the love of my life, Jamie could not help but get under the peer pressure. He was worried that we would get jinxed or something and that’s why we decided to see a love psychic expert at Psychic Source. It was not my cup of tea but wow… now I am totally convinced. Both Jamie and I saw the same psychic reader so it helped us give more reassurance. Our love readings predictions were also almost the same so we know that Psychic Source is a platform you can trust. No matter whatever your issue is, for all matters of the heart, Psychic Source is the place to be. Also don’t forget to enjoy your free reading minutes when you sign up. Best of luck!”

Psychic Source Exclusive: Free Psychic Readings Offer

No one says no to freebies, especially when it comes to psychic reading minutes on of the world's most established psychics online portals.

You guessed it right, Psychic Source offers an exclusive introductory deal for all new members where they can enjoy free minutes and more. The offer starts from a 3-minute free reading minute plus an additional 75% off on the first-ever session.

With an offer like this, there is absolutely no reason you can refuse it.

⇒ Join the clan on Psychic Source and win Free 3 Min readings + 75% discount!

3. Keen Psychics - Best Psychics Online to Transform Your Life

Sometimes, we are given a choice that could potentially alter our life as we know it. Taking such a huge step into the great unknown is risky business. A psychic is able to shed some valuable light on the situation, so you don't have to take a leap of faith. Instead, you can go into the next phase of life with valuable insight and your head held high.

Keen has made a name for itself over the years, and millions of people all over the world use it. You can find everything psychic-related there, ranging from runes and fortune telling to clairvoyants and psychic mediums.

It is easy to make an account there, all you have to do is put in your email address, and you're good to go! You can surf through each psychic individually, or you can employ the help of some special filtering tools such as 'Get Matched.' Once you input what kind of reading you require, this tool will automatically filter out and find the perfect match and save plenty of valuable time.

Keen also has psychics that are not easily available elsewhere. You can also find chakra cleansing, pet psychic, or numerology readings, to name just a few.

Easily Accessible

Keen is an online psychic readings website not limited to specific geographical locations or time zones. A psychic is always available, even when you are on the go or going through internal conflicts at midnight. If you would prefer a specific psychic's help who is not currently available, there is an option of 'call back,' where the psychic will reach out to you as soon as possible to book a session.

Wide Range of Psychics

Keen has the largest assortment of psychics available online. More than 1500 individuals, each with a different skill set, have something that they can offer to you. Finding the perfect psychic whose energy matches you has become an easier task.

The search bar offers many filters to narrow your choices to exactly what you are looking for. You can look for cheap psychics or those offering free psychic readings. Finding psychics, mediums, or clairvoyants who can perform oracle card readings, dream analysis, or past life readings are now just a tap away.

Maintain Anonymity

There is no option for live video calls on Keen, which is great news for the introverted. Keen maintains a strict policy of maintaining anonymity and hiding your identity from the psychic. It lets the psychic be completely transparent with you and give judgment-free counsel.

20 Years of Keen

Keen was one of the first online platforms to pop up and has provided reliable psychic services since 1999. Some of them have been around for just as long, which just reiterates the fact that Keen has some of the most experienced psychics.

With the highest number of both users and psychics, Keen has managed to build a strong network that is trusted by all. You can get a free reading, or you can pay for your services, but one thing is for sure, you will never be disappointed.

Keen has helped thousands of users already, and it can help provide you with some valuable insight, if you will, too.

Review of a Keen Psychics Customer “When people say life is like a roller-coaster, it is one hundred percent true. Sadly, some people’s life is full of more downs than ups and I am one of them. I will not go into the details of my traumatic childhood but to give you an idea, they can easily make an award-winning movie over it. I have been an unhappy person for as long as I could remember and nothing helped me feel better or do better in life. Then one day, the roller coaster took another turn and I found Keen Psychics. My ex introduced me to Keen after leaving me for another successful man but I am still grateful to her for it. Keen is an excellent psychic online platform for people like us who have no purpose in life but they want to make things better. Even though it has just been 4 months since I started using Keen to get clarity in life, I have witnessed a visible difference in myself as well as everything around me. Their psychic predictions are extremely accurate and give me a sense of relief that at least I can have some control over my life. If you are also in the same boat as mine, join Keen Psychics today and experience the magic of their mystic services. You will be blown away; I can guarantee that!”

Keen Psychics Exclusive: Free Psychic Readings Offer

Earning the trust of their customers even before the first session, Keen Psychics brings an exclusive free reading trial offer for all new sign-ups. When you join Keen Psychics, you get to attend the first three minutes of your psychic reading online session for absolutely free. Whether you call psychics or connect with chat psychics, this free offer is applicable for both options.

⇒ Register at Keen Psychics to experience your FREE 3-min reading trial!

The Best Online Psychic Readings: Your Questions Answered

Can You Learn How to be a Psychic?

While the sixth sense is gifted to all, being psychic is an inherent ability and usually comes naturally to the true seers. It can be learned to an extent by some, but even then, there is no guarantee that one can perform a true reading. This is why many people can get scammed by false people posing as psychics.

A true psychic is one that has the ability, and with enough practice, has mastered the art of many different psychic mediums such as oracle or tarot card readings, etc.

How Can I Find an Online Psychic or One Nearest to Me?

With the introduction of websites and smart search, finding live psychics in your locality has become very easy. You can turn on your location access and narrow down the options to those that are nearest to you.

What sets online psychics apart from the local ones is that their ability is not limited to setting geographical boundaries. You can take help from the best of the best through emails, psychic phone readings, and chat psychic readings without worrying about how you will make it to their shop.

Do Online Psychics Give Accurate Readings?

Absolutely! One advantage that online readings hold over in-person readings is that it is easier to find a variety of psychics that are extremely skilled at what they do. It is easier to get an accurate reading when the psychic knows what they are doing.

Our detailed guide showcases reviews of the best psychics online that you can count on for accurate advice. Each psychic has a specific rating and review given by their clients after their experience. A psychic with a better rating is bound to give you a more accurate reading.

What Can a Psychic Reader Tell You?

A psychic reader can answer all the burning questions you may have about your life. However, most psychics are specialists in only one subject and can answer questions related to that aspect of your life the most accurately. For example, a love fortune teller can guide you in any aspect that involves your significant other but may not do an accurate reading about your future career. Similarly, you can take guidance from other psychics that specialize in themes such as dreams, your past and the future, etc.

When Should I Approach a Psychic?

There is no right or wrong time when you need to speak to a psychic. It can be if you are short on time and need to make an important decision, or you could just want to sort a few stray thoughts from your head. Either way, seeking help from a psychic can provide clarity to any situation or clear any negativity from the aura.

How is a Psychic Medium Different from a Clairvoyant?

Psychic mediums specialize in communication with otherworldly beings. These can be spirits of the dead that have passed on. On the other hand, Clairvoyants deal with shedding some light on their client's future. This can be in the form of visions or by using psychic tools such as tarot cards.

Can Tarot Readings Be Done Over The Phone?

Yes, they can! Virtual tarot reading has become very easy, and there are easy alternatives to the client shuffling the tarot cards. Over the phone, the reader can shuffle the deck themselves, or you can shuffle a tarot deck displayed on the screen. Online tarot readings give equally accurate results as in-person reading.

How Can I Assure An Online Medium is Reliable?

The websites given at the top of the guide are extremely reliable. You can look for more mediums online and distinguish the trustworthy ones from the scams by reading customer testaments. Mediums with higher ratings and reviews are reliable and accurate. Many cheap psychics or free psychics readers are also available that offer advice free of cost. You can try them out first and see if they offer what you want.

Are Psychic Readings on Email Accurate?

Yes, free psychic readings via email are accurate; however, if you want the best online experience, live chat or reading by phone are better options. These channels make communication easier, and the psychic can better read your aura and make a more accurate prediction on the spot.

Communication through emails does not warrant both the client and reader to be online, hindering communication and energy between them.

How Can A Psychic Reading Help Me Out?

Getting a psychic reading has many advantages. Apart from giving invaluable perceptions about your life, it can help you heal from any past traumatic events in your life, assess your future, and cast clarity on your future. This will increase the overall quality of your life.

How Can I Choose Between Getting an Online Reading or In-Person?

Online and in-person readings done by your local psychic are usually similar in accuracy. What matters is which is the most suitable for you. If there are no skilled psychic readers near you or you can't seem to get a reading at a suitable time, you can go for online readings instead. However, if you think a local psychic will be better able to read your aura and do a better job overall, you can always visit them.

How Lengthy Is One Psychic Reading Sitting?

The length of a psychic reading sitting depends largely on the questions, flow of knowledge, communication, and your aura. If you have questions or the psychic senses many visions, each sitting can last up to 20 minutes. Usually, they are under 10 minutes long.

What Separates Tarot Readings From Oracle Card Readings?

Contrary to popular belief, tarot card reading and oracle card reading are not the same things.

For one, both of them have very different cards. There are 78 cards in a tarot deck, and each card translates to a specific meaning. On the other hand, an oracle card deck is only made up of 30 cards. The cards do not have a specific meaning behind them. Instead, they can be interpreted quite freely.

Tarot card reading is also done in a more organized manner. A reading is done by usually following a particular set of orders that talks about specific aspects or themes. The tarot card reading is very detailed, and many points in your past, present, and future are highlighted.

Oracle readings are more subjective and touch upon the broader details of your life. There is no specific order that must be followed. All you have to do is lay down the cards and see how you make sense of them yourself. Oracle cards do not bless you with knowledge. However, they can shed light on many different areas and be full of wisdom you can apply to your life.

There is no right or wrong choice between them when you are on the path to self-improvement. Both readings are important in their way and can offer unique guidance, and trying them both can give you the insight you never knew you needed.

Make sure to select a reliable card reader with the right skill who gives accurate readings.

The Bottom Line – Why Choose Psychic Readings Online?

Life is a series of tests after tests, and how you handle each situation paves the rest of your life. Each decision holds huge importance as different sets of choices can lead you to very different destinations.

Decision-making is an almost insurmountable process, and the right choices can only be made when you seek support and advice from reliable sources. Who better than a psychic who can help you make a decision and guide you in all aspects of your life?

Online psychic reading is where you can go for all your answers, whether you need help with something insignificant or a life-altering decision. You will find many different psychics experts from different walks of life. You can ideally look for one which falls under the category you require help with. We have listed only the best online psychics reading sites and platforms above. The characteristics and reviews of each are mentioned, which speak for their quality.

With the advancement in technology, the world of psychics and mysticism has also changed. Instead of breathing in the heavy fumes and waiting for extended periods in a line for your turn to get a reading, you can now book a straightforward appointment online and ask for the answers you seek. This has made getting a psychic reading more accessible and practical for the vast majority. Even the people who lead a busy life or cannot get access to an in-person reading can book their session from the safety of their homes.

Our guide is as helpful as a psychic in helping you come to a good conclusion, and you will find the best psychic readings online. You will not fall prey to any scams, and any platform you choose from this guide will pave the way for you to make many more smart decisions. Good luck!