Being Productive In An Office

After more than two years of working in new ways — from home, videoconferencing, flex scheduling and more — we have come to reevaluate our relationship to our workspaces.

Recently, you may have asked yourself:

Where am I the most productive?

What do I need to get my work done?

Which work and office amenities do I value?

Whether you are still working from home or in a rented office, it is important to set yourself up for success when designating your workspace. It should be a space where you can be your most productive self. And although the feeling of productivity can be difficult to describe, when you are able to focus and get things off your to-do list, you can feel that extra sense of satisfaction with your workday.

Things to Consider Affecting Your Productivity

Is your workday routine starting on the right foot?

According to a study comparing workers in different office environments, workers in older, darker, and noisier offices had higher stress levels and were less productive than those in newer, sunlit spaces. When your workspace is inviting and bright, you are more likely to start your day on a positive note.

Most people can’t jump straight into the workday. Ease into work mode with your morning cup of coffee or tea, by greeting a colleague or neighbor, and having a clean workspace to take on the day.

Are you able to control the noise levels around you?

In an article published by Tech Radar, office workers in an open layout style office are 66 percent less productive than their traditional office counterparts – the constant noise, interruptions, and being forced to listen to your neighbor’s conversations do not help keep you on task.

With 70 percent of companies having an open floor plan, how do you combat this productivity issue? By selecting a space designed with productivity, creativity, collaboration, and comfort in mind.

Walking into an office space with a lot of people has its social benefits, but may not be what you need when you have a deadline looming. It is important to find balance while minimizing distractions so you can be as productive as possible.

Do you have the space for different types of work?

Whether you are crunching numbers, reviewing files, or having a confidential conversation, a private office space is key to ensuring a quiet space for deep work.

But when partners, investors, or clients need to meet with you in-person, you will want to make sure to have access to a comfortable meeting space (and have enough chairs for everyone).

And when a colleague just wants to catch up, a casual space (with coffee or drinks) may be the right fit.

Are you working among like-minded professionals?

Great minds think alike — and often bounce ideas off each other. Surround yourself with high-achieving professionals and benefit from their greatness. You may learn something new.

Set your intentions and control how you (and the work you do) are perceived. Your workspace reflects the work you do and can help attract the right people (clients, investors, partners) to work with you.

