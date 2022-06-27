Best Bad Credit Loans With Instant Approval Reviewed in 2022

If you urgently need a loan and a poor credit score won't allow it, the solution is to find a company that approves bad credit loans.

But, finding an unsecured loan can be rough if you’ve had emergency expenses or find yourself needing to borrow money ASAP.

Tough luck, eh? But, there is a solution.

We have prepared a complete list of the best bad credit loans with instant approval you can find. We made sure to check every single company in-depth and can report that most options highlighted in this guide have no minimum credit score requirements for secured or unsecured loans.

For example, one of our top picks for those who seek loans for bad credit is MoneyMutual which will get the job done with fast approval and no hidden fees.

You simply can't put your financial affairs in the hands of any personal loan lenders and randomly submit a loan request. Instead, let's take it a step at a time and start with our list.

1. MoneyMutual - Best No Credit Check Loan Overall

Pros:



Up to $5,000 in loans

Easy application, under 5 minutes

2+ million users

No extra fees for applying

Fast loan approval

Cons:



Not available in every US state

MoneyMutual is a well-established online money lender with over 2,000,000 customers. The company is a member of the CFEF and the Online Lenders Alliance.

You can borrow up to $5,000 on the platform. The minimum loan amount is $100, and users with a better credit score enjoy better interest rates.

On the downside, the service is unavailable to users from CT, IL, and NY.

Plans & Pricing:

MoneyMutual offers loan amounts between $100 and $5,000, making it ideal for smaller and medium loans. If you happen to improve your credit score, you might be eligible for $1,000+ loan amounts at a competitive interest rate.

Interest rates are not disclosed on the platform, but the website does not charge any upfront costs or fees to users who apply for loans.

Customer Experience:

Loan application at MoneyMutual is swift and effortless. The online procedure is to-the-point, asking only vital info with zero clutter.

If you have your social number, license ID, and check routing number readily available, you will wrap the whole thing up in under 5 minutes.

But that's not all.

After submitting your application, the site will connect you with a potential lender in under 2 minutes. If you accept the loan offer, the funds will be in your bank account in no more than 24 hours.

And finally, you can reach out to MoneyMutual support agents if you have any questions or issues using the platform.

Customer service is available via email or phone, and the company also displays its official mailing address.

MoneyMutual is active on social media and replies to posts and comments, which benefits the transparency rating in our book. Finally, check out the FAQ library before contacting the support team.

2. 24/7 Dollar Loan: Fastest Approval of a Loan

Pros:



$1,000 loans

Effortless to register

Loan approval within minutes

Easy navigation

Entrepreneurs welcome

Cons:



Lacking educational resources

24/7 Dollar Loan is the best option if you need your loan approved fast, regardless of your credit score.

The platform has reasonable eligibility requirements and greets entrepreneurs with open arms.

Plans and Pricing:

To be eligible for a personal loan at 24/7 Dollar, you need to be 18+ years old, a US citizen with a valid checking or saving account, and earn $800 per month or more.

Entrepreneurs are also welcome on the platform. You just need proof that your income averages $800 per month.

The platform charges zero fees for connecting users with potential lenders. The company also points out it has no impact on the lenders' terms and interest rates.

Customer Experience:

The loan process is fast, and by it, we mean super fast.

Registration is straightforward, and the website is entirely free of clutter. It's actually so concise that we wish they had more resources to instill trust in users and explain the procedure without needing to reach out to support agents.

The application form will take no more than a few minutes of your time, but the best part is that your approvals sometimes take as little as 1 minute.

While the FAQ could be more extensive, the support team delivers the goods. The agents provide in-depth, non-automated replies in 24 hours if you contact them via email. Alternatively, you can talk to the support team through a dedicated phone line.

3. Funds Joy: Easiest Loan Application

Pros:



Fastest application

Loans up to $5,000

No origination fee

Easy to approve personal loan with bad credit score

Cons:



Minimum loan amount a bit too high

No phone support

If you're not too tech-savvy and want the most straightforward platform with no hidden charges or complicated interface, we recommend Funds Joy.

This website is effortless to use and grants up to $5,000 in loans swiftly and efficiently. We wish the minimum loan amount was lower than $200, but the lack of origination fee more than makes up for it.

Plans and Pricing:

The APR is determined by loan types. The website charges no origination fee and clearly displays the interest rate you can expect.

If you opt for a personal loan, the interest rate typically ranges from only 4.99% all the way up to 450%.

The platform is very upfront throughout the process and ensures that all crucial info is visibly on display.

Customer Experience:

The website features a fresh, up-to-date design with swift load times. Filling out the application form takes 5 minutes more or less, while the approval process might require up to 10 more minutes.

The process requires you to share your state ID or license and the routing number. If you have them readily available, you'll make the process shorter and more manageable.

The FAQ library is nothing to write home about, while the support team is top-notch, well-versed in all topics related to loans for bad credit, unsecured personal loans, and more. However, you can only reach out through the contact form as phone support is unavailable.

4. CashUSA: Personal Loans Up to $10,000

Pros:



Loans up to $10k

Up to 72 months to pay back

Zero origination fee

Fast delivery

Cons:



A bit higher minimum credit score requirement

Dated design

If you seek loans for bad credit scores but also want a bit higher sums, check out CashUSA, offering a maximum loan amount of $10,000.

This platform offers several handy benefits, including zero origination fee, swift delivery, and up to 72 months to pay back any existing debt.

Plans and Pricing:

As noted, the maximum loan amount is $10,000, while the minimum you can borrow is $500. The platform will charge you no origination fee, while the interest rates typically vary between 5.99% and 35.99%.

The minimum credit score required to get a loan is 579, and you can pay the money back within 72 months. The minimum time to return the loan is 90 days.

Customer Experience:

While the website could use a revamp, the procedure is swift and effortless. The online form is similar to what the best services on this list have to offer, and the company only does a soft credit check, making bad credit installment loans easier.

After submitting the form, the team takes only five minutes to come to a decision. If approved, you can expect the money within 24 hours.

If needed, the support team is readily available over email or phone.

5. BadCreditLoans: Accepts Poor Credit History

Pros:



Credit score under 500 accepted

No collateral needed

Competitive APR

Student loans available

Cons:



Loans capped at $1,000 if credit score under 500

Not BBB accredited

The following website is called Bad Credit Loans for a reason. The platform accepts users with credit scores below 500, which is a rarity, allowing them to borrow up to $1,000.

If your score exceeds 500, you can take out up to $10,000 with no collateral required.

Plans and Pricing:

You can take out loans ranging between $500 and $10,000. If your credit score is under 500, you cannot request more than $1,000.

APR ranges between 5.99% and 35.99%, which is fair. No collateral is required, and we like the inclusion of additional services like student and business loans.

Customer Experience:

Filling out the loan form and submitting the requested info will take 5-10 minutes, which is average. The site keeps the process simple and doesn't ask for too much unnecessary information.

The platform is up-to-date and easy to navigate.

But what impressed us on Bad Credit Loans is the approval speed. All it takes are two minutes, and the platform will list potential lenders and their loan offers.

Once you find your perfect match, you can expect the funds in your bank account the following business day.

For any inquiries and issues, you can call the company's dedicated hotline or send an email.

6. iCashLoans.com: Best for Fast Smaller Loans

Pros:



Loans start at $100

Funds deposited the same or the next day

Professional design

Speedy submission form

Cons:



Max loan only $1,000

No phone support

If you need a smaller loan fast, we recommend iCashLoans. This platform has a modern design and will lend up to $1,000.

The platform is easy to use, and the funds might reach your bank account the day you submit the request.

Plans and Pricing:

The website offers loans ranging between $100 and $1,000. It does not display the interest rates on the home page but does point out that late payment fees can apply.

All transactions are secure and processed through reputable third-party websites. You are required to earn $1,000 or more after taxes are deducted.

Customer Experience:

The customer experience scores high marks in our book. The website features a modern, highly intuitive design.

The platform will only take a few minutes to process your loan request and approve it just as swiftly in most cases.

We love that the payout is reasonably fast and that the money might reach your account the same day, although you will likely have to wait until tomorrow.

The FAQ library is genuinely helpful and filled with questions users actually ask. You can also communicate with the support team via email.

7. BetterLoansMutual.com: Highly Convenient

Pros:



Up to $5,000 loans

Loans start at $100

Easy connection

Very easy to use

Cons:



No phone customer service

BetterLoansMutual is a highly convenient platform that makes it easy to take out loans up to $5k with an easy connection and an intuitive user interface.

Plans and Pricing:

Available loans start at $100 and go up to $5k. The interest rates are not visible on the front page, but all the needed data is easy to see once you receive an offer.

Potential borrowers need to make $1k monthly after taxes to be eligible.

Customer Experience:

The platform offers everything a lending website should. All critical info is displayed for everyone to see. The lending process is concise and only asks the important questions (salary info, debt consolidation loan, job data, etc.), and you will know the final decision within minutes.

Once approved, you can expect the funds in your bank account within 24 hours. The FAQ section is solid, and support agents are available over email.

We would like to see a dedicated phone line but also have to point out that the support team is more responsive than on most other sites.

8. Credible: Top Variety of Bad Credit Loans

Pros:



Wide variety of loans

Up to $100,000

Low interest rates available

Cosigners supported

Cons:



600 credit score minimum

If your low credit rating is not too low - meaning it stays above 600 - you should consider Credible.com.

This site offers a wide variety of loans, including home loans and mortgage refinancing, going up to $100,000.

Plans and Pricing:

The range of personal loans is pretty broad, starting at $600 and going up to as high as $100,000. However, the minimum credit score is 600, higher than most similar websites.

Note that you can still apply for a loan with a lower score, but expect that the platform will ask for a co-signer.

Regarding fees, interest rates usually sit between 3.99% and 35.99%. All services provided by the platform itself and not by the lenders are free.

Customer Experience:

The application requires under 5 minutes and the usual data like check routing number and ID. Requests are processed swiftly, and you'll know the decision within five minutes.

If any issues pop up, you can call the support team from 6 AM to 6 PM PT or send an email.

The developers did a fantastic job, and we can confidently say that this is one of the best-designed loan sites you will find.

9. Upgrade: Best for Secured Loan

Pros:



Up to $25,000 loans

Discount for autopay

Secured and join loans available

Soft credit pull

Over 1 million customers

Cons:



Origination and late fees apply

If you’re looking for a secured loan with a soft credit pull, we do recommend you to check out Upgrade. This platform grants up to $25,000 and adds a 0.5% discount for enabling autopay. Origination and late fees apply, but you can also score up to 20% in interest rate discounts.

Plans and Pricing:

Loans range from $500 to $25,000 and only require a single business day to reach your account. Loans can be reimbursed at any point, and we especially like that the platform allows users to check their credit rates only using a soft credit pull.

In plain terms, your credit score will not be affected. Active customers participating in the Rewards Checking Account program can expect up to a 20% discount on the interest rate, potentially bringing a 25% interest rate down to 20%, for example.

Customer Experience:

Upgrade.com offers a professional design that instills trust and makes it easy for you to find your ideal loan.

Requests are handled and processed in a matter of minutes, and we love how 30k+ TrustPilot reviews certify the website’s legitimacy.

If any issue pops up, the FAQ library is among the finest in business, or you can contact the support representatives over email or phone.

10. AmOne: Top Reputation

Pros:



In business since 1999

Up to $50,000 loans

Massive lenders network

BBB accredited

Debt consolidation available

Cons:



Loans under $1,000 not available

AmOne has been in the lending business since 1999, closing in on a quarter of a century of operation.

You can secure a personal loan of up to $50,000 through an extensive lenders network. Debt consolidation loans are also available.

Plans and Pricing:

AmOne only conducts a soft credit inquiry and grants loans from $1,000 to $50,000. Interest rates range from 4.99% to 35.99%, and you can pay your debt back in 24 to 84 months.

No origination fees or upfront costs are charged.

Customer Experience:

As long as you have your social number and personal info at hand, the application will only take a few minutes of your time.

Loan offers will arrive in your account in no more than a minute after submitting the request. Once you find your best match, you can expect the funds in your bank within 24 hours.

If you need further assistance, don't hesitate to contact the support reps from 9 AM to 9 PM ET via phone or send them an email inquiry.

11. ZippyLoan: 5-Minute Requests

Pros:



Loans up to $15,000

Over 100 lenders

5-minute requests

72-month lending period

Cons:



NY, WV, and DC customers not accepted

ZippyLoan is a swift platform that allows users to loan up to $15,000 using super straightforward 5-minute requests. It can connect you to over 100 lenders online.

Plans and Pricing:

The platform grants up to $15,000 in credits in super-efficient 5-minute requests. You can repay your loan in 6 to 72 months.

Note that the lending period affects the interest rate you will receive. Also, NY, WV, and DC residents are not accepted.

Customer Experience:

The 5-minute requests have been optimized to a T, so you get your money as soon as possible. The process is simple and reliable, and the funds will land to your account within a single business day.

The FAQ library on the site is nothing out of the ordinary, and we don't like that a contact page is not visibly displayed on the website.

12. Lending Tree: Free Credit Report Check

Pros:



$50,000 personal loans

Credit check free of charge

Wide loan variety

Co-borrower option available

Cons:



3% minimum origination fee

670 credit score minimum

Lending Tree stands out because it allows you to check your credit score free of charge. But that's only the beginning because the platform also boasts business loans, unsecured loans, and plenty of other options.

On the downside, a 3% minimum origination fee is added to the mix, but we believe that up to $50,000 in personal loans more than makes up for it.

Plans and Pricing:

First of all, this platform offers more than many other loan services. It is no surprise that they include a 3-6% origination fee, while interest rates vary between 7.04% and 35.89%. For borrowers with poor credit scores, these are competitive figures.

Loans vary from $1,000 to $50,000, and a minimum 670 credit rating is required. It’s a bit higher, but co-borrower options are also available if needed.

Customer Experience:

We are looking at a professionally designed platform with fast page load times, co-signer options, and under 5-minute application forms.

Once you submit the request, the platform will only perform a soft credit check and reply within minutes. Customer service is available through the contact page, including dedicated phone support and an interactive FAQ section.

How to Apply for Loan Approval

Applying for any loan, whether we're talking about reputable payday loans, personal loans, or loans for bad credit, might seem like a daunting task.

But it only takes 3 steps from the moment you start filling in your loan approval request to funds reaching your bank account.

Let's take it a step at a time.

Step 1: Requirements for Bad Credit Borrowers

Bad credit loans and emergency loans sometimes don't have a minimum credit score requirement. These are also known as loans with no credit check. Yet, there are still some basic requirements you need to meet.



You are 18+ years old

You are a citizen of the United States or a permanent resident

You are employed and have a regular income

You have an active checking account

You have an active phone number and an email

Obtaining a bad credit payday loan and securing a monthly payment should be smooth if you can meet these requirements.

Step 2: Complete Your Loan Application

Filling out an application with most payday lenders or short-term loan companies usually takes 5-10 minutes.

The process is similar for multiple lenders and usually doesn't vary much. You are asked to enter the loan amount, your full name, date of birth, ZIP code, address, and the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

Other info you'll need to submit includes contact and credit info, bank account data, and employment status.

Once approved, you'll find your lender, and the site will present you with the loan terms.

Step 3: Accept or Reject Loan Offers

You should now check the loan offer in detail, making sure to see the interest rate and the required monthly payment for the loan amount you seek. You can sign the loan agreement if the terms and interest rates suit you. An e-signature is enough and is considered legally binding.

If you decide to reject the loan, you can restart the procedure and seek a better-suited personal loan for your needs.

If accepted, you can expect the funds in your bank account within 24 hours in most cases.

Alternatives to Bad Credit Loan Options:

Borrowers with poor credit scores can consider other options than bad credit loans and major credit bureaus. We will cover some of the top alternatives for short-term loans below.

Payday Alternative Loans

You might know them as PALs. These loans aim to assist borrowers who take smaller loan amounts to avoid the debt traps. When it comes to interest rates, the Annual Percentage Rate is capped at 28%.

Credit Union Loans

There are credit unions that offer personal loans for smaller loan amounts of around $500. A credit union will consider other factors than your credit score or credit report, most notably your member history.

Regarding interest rates, the interest rate that a federal credit union can charge has been capped at 18%.

Cash Advance Loans

Taking a credit card cash advance allows you to take out loan amounts of no more than several hundred dollars from your expected earnings. They operate as payday loans, meaning you are required to pay the money back on the next payday.

Cash advances sometimes don't charge any interest rates but might seek subscription fees or just an optional tip in some cases.

Buy Now, Pay Later Companies

The so-called BNPL companies don't come with guaranteed approval but are still easier to approve than traditional loan terms.

These loans split one purchase into several smaller increments. They are helpful for single purchases to help users with debt relief and overspending.

Online Lenders

If you opt for online direct lenders, online lenders tend to serve bad credit borrowers even if their FICO scores are under 600.

Online lending networks might take additional info when determining your loan payment, such as outstanding debts or your employment status.

Things You Should Know About Bad Credit Score Loans

What Is a Bad Credit Loan?

Bad credit loans are loans for individuals with poor credit scores or no credit history. They usually carry high interest rates and are more restricted in order to reduce lenders' risk.

What Is the Easiest Loan to Get with a Bad Credit Score?

The easiest loan to get with a bad credit score include options such as payday loans, pawnshop money loans, car title loans (not to be mistaken with auto loans), and personal loans. These options sometimes avoid major financial institutions and give fast cash for the target loan amount.

What Are the Top 10 Bad Credit Loan Companies?

Based on extensive research, the best credit bureaus for bad credit scores and emergency loans are as follows. The rankings are based on a set of strict benchmarks to ensure the legitimacy and validity of the platform.

Which Companies Give Bad Credit Loans?

Many companies offer bad credit loans, and MoneyMutual is our No. 1 choice overall. We should also single out 24/7 Dollar Loan for fast feedback and Funds Joy for how easy they made their bad loan credit application process.

Can I Take a Loan With a 500 Credit Score?

Yes, you can take out a loan with a 500 credit score. Some of the better options include a secured loan, a personal loan, or applying for unsecured loans but with a co-signer.

Alternatively, you can borrow cash from friends and family or check your local credit union based on your credit history.

How Can I Get Money With a Bad Credit Score?

You can get money with a bad credit score if you take out a loan whose lenders are willing to work with your bad credit rating. Available options include secured and personal loans. Note that the interest rates are typically higher in these situations, depending on the loan amount.

How Can I Instantly Borrow Money?

You can instantly borrow money if your credit score is low by going for personal loans as an option, or by visiting online platforms like MoneyMutual and checking the loan terms, interest rates, and monthly payments they offer for your target loan amount.

Can I Apply for Loan With a Bad Credit Score?

Yes, you can still apply for a loan even if your credit score is subpar. With a 629 or lower credit score, extra work is needed to qualify, and the interest rate will likely be higher, which is why you need to find a trusted online platform to make it work.

Is CashUSA.com Legit?

Yes, CashUSA is legit. It is one of the top platforms for legit online loans for bad credit and has established a good reputation in the business for quality operation and fair interest rates for all loan amounts.

What Is the Best Bad Credit Loan Company?

MoneyMutual is the best bad credit loan company because it offers easy loans up to $5,000 with a fair interest rate. With over 2,000,000 customers, this platform is an excellent choice for smaller and medium loan amounts.

What Interest Rate Can I Expect If I Have Low Credit Scores?

If you have low credit scores, you can typically expect interest rates that vary between 15% and 20%, depending on the loan amount and how low your credit score is.

Looking For No Credit Check Loans Online? Our Verdict

Not having a good credit rating is not a reason to avoid improving it.

With that in mind, we hope this guide was helpful and that you learned something new about bad credit personal loans.

If you are in a hurry, we recommend you check out our top 5 summary of the popular bad credit loans to see which one best suits your credit.

The best option among the greats, in our humble opinion, is MoneyMutual, a highly reliable company with fair interest rates for everyone seeking no credit check loans.

We hope the information in this article will help you build a better credit history, avoid bad credit loan scams, and make those monthly payments on time. Good luck!