Zora Asberry joined KTNV in March 2021 as a Traffic Anchor for Good Morning Las Vegas. She has over five years of experience working in TV markets such as Midland-Odessa, TX , Mobile, AL, and most recently San Antonio, TX.

Zora has served as a News Anchor, Traffic Anchor, and Reporter/multimedia journalist throughout her career, covering stories spanning from hurricanes along the gulf coast, former President Barrack Obama and the first family visiting the Carlsbad Caverns, Mobile's infamous Mardi Gras celebration, and San Antonio's historical "Fiesta" celebration.

She comes from a diverse background, as her mother is from Buenos Aires, Argentina and her father is from San Diego, CA. Her father even spent part of his childhood right here in Las Vegas! Zora is a Texas native, born and raised in the state capital, Austin.

In her free time, Zora enjoys hiking, exercising, dancing, and singing. However, she spends most of her time traveling and with family.

Zora has always dreamed of moving out west and is happy to call Las Vegas home. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. on Good Morning Las Vegas!