Las Vegas Weather Service gives high wind, red flag warning for Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a red flag warning and high wind warning on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to strong winds and low humidity.

The alert says that the red flag warning is in affect in certain parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada. The National Weather Service explains that red flag warnings mean fire weather conditions are occurring now, or will happen. A combination of strong winds and low humidity with warm temperatures can contribute to fire behavior.

The weather service continues saying that southwest winds will reach up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Afternoon humidity levels will be around 5 to 15 percent.

The National Weather Service discourages people from doing any outdoor burning activities while the warnings are in effect.