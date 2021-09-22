13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Sep. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Wednesday marks the start of fall at 12:21 p.m. but Mother Nature didn't get the memo: readings climb from the 70s early to the mid 90s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Evening temperatures fall through the 80s and overnight lows drop to the low 70s. Thursday through the weekend looks warm, in the mid 90s, as daytime breezes stay under 15 mph. Late night and early morning temperatures will continue to dip to the low 70s during this stretch, so morning activities will remain comfortably in the 70s & 80s. Small rain chances in the valley (10%) are possible Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Mountain rain chances are at 10% on Thursday, 10% on Saturday, and increase to 20%-30% Sunday into early next week.