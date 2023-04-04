Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund set to face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two powerhouse soccer clubs will face off at Allegiant Stadium this summer as part of Manchester's 2023 Summer Tour.

England's Manchester United and Germany's Borussia Dortmund will hit the pitch on Sunday, July 30. This will be the first time both teams will play in Las Vegas.

The two clubs have not faced each other since taking part in the 2016 International Champions Cup campaign at the Shanghai Stadium in China.

Additionally, this match will be one of several games played by Manchester United during their 2023 Summer Tour in the United States, which will prepare them for the 2023/2024 season.

Presale for tickets opens at noon on Tuesday, April 4, and general public tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.