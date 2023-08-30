City of Las Vegas officials invite community to 'Love on Jackson' block party in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas will be throwing a block party and ribbon cutting in honor of the completion of Jackson Avenue next week.

According to a news release, the ribbon-cutting will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept 8 on Jackson between D and E streets in the Historic Westside.

In November 2022, Jackson closed between H and C streets for roadway reconstruction, which included the installation of wider sidewalks, streetlights, trees, new water lines, and the removal and replacement of pavement. This project was part of the HUNDRED Plan, which was developed in 2016 as a plan for community-led investment in the Historic Westside.

"The project has repurposed Jackson Avenue to improve walkability, and multi-modal mobility and enhance the neighborhood through landscaping, lighting, and new urban design elements," a news release noted.

The Love on Jackson Block Party will include entertainment, a bounce house, face painting, local businesses, community service providers, and refreshments, while supplies last.

“Jackson Avenue is one of many projects helping us to make progress to improve our neighborhoods and our future,” Councilman Cedric Crear said. “I grew up on the Westside in Ward 5 and Jackson Avenue was the epicenter for this community. I want to invite the entire community out to the Love on Jackson Block Party to celebrate a new Jackson Avenue and what it will bring to the Historic Westside.”

The $6.5 million street project was paid for by the Regional Transportation Commission Fuel Revenue Indexing Extension Tax fund.