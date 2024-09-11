Wife of 9/11 victim works tirelessly for the truth to be revealed, in honor of those lost

Twenty-three years after 9/11, the U.S. remembers when more than 3,000 lives were lost on that day during the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. It's the deadliest attack on U.S. soil in the country's history.

Terry Strada, the National Chair for 9/11 Families United, lost her husband Tom on that day and says she has been fighting to get more information about the attacks and what entities set up the support network for the 19 hijackers to carry them out.

"No, we are not getting all of the information," Strada said.

RELATED STORY | US commemorates 9/11 victims and heroes 23 years after tragic day

She says her group is fighting to get the FBI to "cooperate" in allowing what began as a judge's order to release more information about what role the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had in the attacks.

Strada calls what the FBI is doing in trying to withhold some of the information that her group is fighting to release "a dangerous game" and a violation of an element of the First Amendment related to the right to access.

"There's so much at risk here if we don't teach the truth. It is our best weapon against history repeating itself," Strada said.