Multiple adults, kids injured after propane tank explodes outside a Rochester restaurant

Multiple people were injured after a propane tank exploded in Rochester, New York on Saturday night in an incident that officials are saying was accidental.

Officials said the explosion happened around 8:45 p.m. ET. Witnesses at the scene said that a heat lamp outside of a restaurant had tipped over and caught fire before the explosion happened.

Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said three children and two adults were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The status of their injuries is unknown at the time.

Two other victims were checked and released at the scene.

Police said the cause of the explosion is believed to be accidental.



This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.