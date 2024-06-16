8 injured in shooting at Detroit-area splash pad; suspect dead

Eight people were injured after a man opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday evening, officials said.

Rochester Hills is about 30 minutes north of Detroit.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in the shooting is now deceased. However, no other details about the shooter were immediately provided.

Earlier in the evening, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they had the shooter contained in a house about a half mile from the scene.

Initially, authorities believed there could have been up to 10 victims, but that number was lowered late Saturday. They were being treated at four nearby hospitals.

Video of the scene outside the Rochester Hills splash pad

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did not know details about all of the victims, but he said at least one of them was an 8-year-old child.

The suspect reportedly drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, apparently firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

“It’s heartbreaking… complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is in touch with local officials and is monitoring updates as they come in.

I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Kellan Voss at Scripps News Detroit.