8 injured in shooting at Detroit-area splash pad; suspect dead

The suspect reportedly drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, potentially firing more than 20 shots
Multiple people have been injured after an incident involving an active shooter at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday evening. Rochester Police said via Facebook just after 6 p.m. Saturday that there was an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, located at 1585 E. Auburn in Rochester Hills.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 15, 2024

Eight people were injured after a man opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday evening, officials said.

Rochester Hills is about 30 minutes north of Detroit.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in the shooting is now deceased. However, no other details about the shooter were immediately provided.

Earlier in the evening, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they had the shooter contained in a house about a half mile from the scene.

Initially, authorities believed there could have been up to 10 victims, but that number was lowered late Saturday. They were being treated at four nearby hospitals.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did not know details about all of the victims, but he said at least one of them was an 8-year-old child.

The suspect reportedly drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, apparently firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

“It’s heartbreaking… complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is in touch with local officials and is monitoring updates as they come in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Kellan Voss at Scripps News Detroit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

