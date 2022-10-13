Retro-trendy Tretorn sneakers Reese Witherspoon wears are 50% off on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Reese Witherspoon has a simple yet elegant style, and at the moment it’s more attainable than you might think: You can snag her wardrobe-staple Tretorn sneakers at up to 50% off on Amazon right now.

While Witherspoon has her own clothing line, she has also been been spotted wearing Tretorn sneakers multiple times. At prices as low as $50, you can add them to your shoe collection as well.

Designed for all-day wear, the Tretorn sneakers can be worn with or without socks thanks to a combination of a lightweight, moisture-wicking insole and soft natural rubber outsole. They pair well with all outfits, from dresses and skirts to pants and shorts, and they have extra cushioning in the heel, which provides relief when you’re on your feet all day.

While there are a variety of colors and sizes, the deal is only good on specific ones, so you will need to choose a color you like and then your size to see if it’s on sale. For example, a size 9 in black is 50% off and priced at $50, but black in size 10 is not on sale and is the full price of $100. The coral colorway, shown below, is also priced at $50.

You’ll also need to order the shoes quickly, as the deal will not last long.

Reviewers say the Tretorn sneakers are cute, trendy, comfy and good for dressing up or down. One customer who gave them a full 5-star rating said they are “obsessed” with them.

“I am absolutely obsessed with these shoes! They are super cute, very trendy but most importantly SO freaking comfortable,” Amazon reviewer Jessica McGruther wrote. “I wore these all around New Orleans without so [much] as a pinch or blister.”

Another 5-star review says the Tretorn sneakers are amazing and one of the best shoes they’ve ever tried.

“Very comfortable, I can walk in this shoes all day without even feeling that I am wearing anything. Very good material,” the Amazon customer wrote. “Color amazing. I got the black in 7.5 and it fits well. Quality looks high end. Highly recommend.”

There are a few critical reviews, however, with one customer saying the back lining rubbed off and stained their socks, with another says they run small and narrow, so they won’t work well if you have high arches or wide feet.

Tretorn has a handful of other shoes as well, including some priced about the same as the style currently on sale.

These Women’s Nyliteplus Sneakers Lace-Up Casual Shoes are regularly priced at $75, but currently on sale for $60. They come in either black, white or white and green and sizes 6-11, with each size also having an option for a wider version.

You’ll also find these Tretorn Nylite Closed Round Toe sneakers that are not on sale, but priced between $47-$55.

The sneakers have a lace-up closure and removable insole. They are designed to be lightweight and come in five colors. Most reviewers say they are comfortable and worth the money, though a few say they run large, so you may want to consider ordering down a size.

Amazon also has dozens of other sneakers from a variety of brands including Asics, Puma and Adidas.

You’ll also find this pair of running shoes from the brand Tiamou that have more than 8,000 5-star reviews. Priced between $30-$46, the shoes come in some pretty bright colors like fluorescent green, yellow, orange and purple.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.