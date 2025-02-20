Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Victim in Spring Valley hit-and-run dies, person of interest in custody

Intersection of Valley View and Sahara shut down for hours during hit-and-run investigation
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic is flowing again through the intersection of Valley View and Sahara Thursday.

This comes as authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run that happened earlier today.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Channel 13 later learned that person succumbed to their injuries and died.

Authorities do have someone in custody at the time of this report.

This is a developing report. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH