Two people dead after four-car crash near Pecos, Hacienda

6 p.m. - Las Vegas police said a second person has now died in the crash.

Investigators said they believe someone speeding and running a red light is what caused the crash.

PREVENTABLE🚨

Right now, LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 36th & 37th traffic fatality, at the intersection of. Pecos & Hacienda. This was an Auto vs. Auto collision. pic.twitter.com/pNNIFhAzsi — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) March 10, 2024

1 p.m. - At least one person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 12:31 p.m. at S. Pecos Road and E. Hacienda Avenue.

Police said four vehicles were involved and that two people were ejected from two separate cars.

Investigators said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is currently shut down and there is no timeline on when it could reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.