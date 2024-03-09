Two people dead after four-car crash near Pecos, Hacienda

6 p.m. - Las Vegas police said a second person has now died in the crash.
Investigators said they believe someone speeding and running a red light is what caused the crash.
PREVENTABLE🚨
Right now, LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 36th & 37th traffic fatality, at the intersection of. Pecos & Hacienda. This was an Auto vs. Auto collision.
1 p.m. - At least one person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 12:31 p.m. at S. Pecos Road and E. Hacienda Avenue.
Police said four vehicles were involved and that two people were ejected from two separate cars.
Investigators said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is currently shut down and there is no timeline on when it could reopen.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.