Road improvements coming to Jones and Lake Mead, Charleston and Torrey Pines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More roadwork is on the way and it could affect valley drivers.

The City of Las Vegas said intersection improvements will affect two intersections.

That includes North Jones Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard as well as West Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

Both projects will include constructed dedicated right-turn lanes and bus turnouts, traffic signal modifications, mill and overlay of existing pavement, installing sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streetlights, and medians.

The Jones and Lake Mead project is expected to begin on May 1.

The Charleston and Torrey Pines project is expected to start after Memorial Day.

Work crews will be on-site from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The city said drivers could see lane closures and recommend talking alternate routes including Smoke Ranch Road and Vegas Drive, Oakey Boulevard and Alta Drive, and Rainbow Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard.

The project is expected to be wrapped up in Feb. 2024.