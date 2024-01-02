Road closures announced for First Friday, annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is hosting several events this month, which is also leading to road closures.

City officials said road closures will be put in place on Jan. 5 for First Friday in the Arts District. Those closures include Boulder to Hoover Avenues, Art Way to First Street, and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

Roads are scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City of Las Vegas

There will also be road closures for the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which is set for Monday, Jan. 15.

Major closures include Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue, Third Street from Garces to Coolidge Avenues, and all side streets in between.

Road closures are scheduled to start at 6 a.m. with roads reopening at 4 p.m.