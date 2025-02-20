Police apprehend person in connection to Spring Valley hit-and-run, roads partially reopened

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic is flowing again through the intersection of Valley View and Sahara Thursday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., traffic is only flowing through Sahara westbound.

This comes as authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run that happened earlier today.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities do have someone in custody at the time of this report.

This is a developing report. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the area.