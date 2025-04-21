One northbound lane on I-15 reopens after fuel spill northeast of the valley

UPDATE | 4:20 p.m.

MESQUITE (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said one lane is reopen northbound on the I-15 at SR-93.

Officials said crews are still working to clear the aftermath of the tanker-truck spill near Bunkerville, so drivers should still expect delays.

We have been told that the fuel from the damaged truck has been offloaded and tow trucks are moving the wreckage.

Officials said the driver of the tanker-truck was taken to the hopsital with minor injuries, and the disabled vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision.



ORIGINAL REPORT

MESQUITE (KTNV) — A rollover and fuel spill have closed a portion of Interstate 15 north of the valley.

All northbound lanes past the 169 headed toward Bunkerville are closed while crews respond to the scene.

A semi-tractor trailer diesel fuel truck hit a disabled vehicle in the right lane, causing the semi to go left into the center median, where it rolled onto its side.

No one was injured, as the driver of the stranded vehicle had gotten out before the crash.

Allow for extra time in your drive if you are heading that way or use an alternate route.

