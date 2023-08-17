Motorcyclist died from pickup truck making unsafe U-turn in east valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a motorcyclist died after crashing with a Chevrolet pickup truck overnight Tuesday.

The crash happened in the east valley on Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road around 1:25 a.m.

Police said a Chevrolet was stopped in a dirt shoulder north of Lake Mead Boulevard east of Arnona Road. The motorcyclist was riding east on Lake Mead, east of Arnona.

The driver of the Chevrolet made an unsafe U-Turn from the dirt shoulder, according to police, and drove into the motorcyclist's path.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected from the Yamaha, dying on scene.

The Chevrolet was occupied by three women, and all did not report any injuries to police.

"The identity of the rider will be released by the Clark County Coroners Office once the next of kin has been notified," police said. "This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 50th fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 59 fatalities."