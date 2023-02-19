Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist dead following crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

Police lights KTNV
KTNV
FILE: Police lights at the scene of an investigation in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 21:27:28-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the southeastern Las Vegas valley on Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to LVMPD, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, near Eastern Avenue, in the far right lane when a Jeep — also traveling eastbound — attempted to make a left turn from the center lane. Police say the collision occurred when the motorcycle collided with the Jeep on the passenger side door.

Officers pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked along Flamingo from Eastern Avenue to Euclid Avenue while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised to use caution when travelling in the area and to find alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, go to ktnv.com/traffic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH