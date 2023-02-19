Motorcyclist dead following crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the southeastern Las Vegas valley on Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to LVMPD, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, near Eastern Avenue, in the far right lane when a Jeep — also traveling eastbound — attempted to make a left turn from the center lane. Police say the collision occurred when the motorcycle collided with the Jeep on the passenger side door.

Officers pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked along Flamingo from Eastern Avenue to Euclid Avenue while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised to use caution when travelling in the area and to find alternate routes.

#FASTALERT 3:57 PM, Feb 18 2023

Crash on EB Flamingo Rd After Eastern Ave

All EB lanes are blocked

From Eastern Ave to Euclid Ave

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 18, 2023

