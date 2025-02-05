Las Vegas police investigating after bicyclist hospitalized in reported hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle possibly involved in a Tuesday night hit-and-run in the central valley.

Around 7:33 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a reported hit-and-run on Charleston Boulevard at Hinson Street.

A bicyclist was riding in an unknown direction across Charleston near the marked crosswalk as an SUV was approaching the intersection westbound on Charleston.

The SUV hit the bicyclist while turning right and then fled the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The SUV has been identified as a mid-2000 model Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon, possibly silver or gold, with large custom rims. The vehicle would have had damage to the front grille, bumper, and undercarriage.

The bicyclist was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply.