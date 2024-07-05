I-15 shut down in northeast Las Vegas after 'sensitive police incident' turns into barricade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity forced the closure of approximately 3 miles of Interstate 15 in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Friday.

As of 12:25 p.m., police said they had shut down southbound lanes of the interstate at the Cheyenne Avenue exit, and northbound traffic was closed starting at Washington Avenue.

At about 1:12 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared an update that one person had been taken into custody.

That update followed a previous updated statement that the situation had been deemed a barricade, and SWAT and crisis negotiators were being dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol couldn't immediately provide further details but described the situation as "a sensitive police incident."

The closure due to police activity was initially reported at 8:16 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Drivers and members of the public were asked to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.