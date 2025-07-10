Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firetruck turns over in North Las Vegas, closing entire road

NORTH LAS VEGAS — A firetruck has turned over on Cheyenne and Civic Center in North Las Vegas, closing the road in both directions.

North Las Vegas Police Department shared that officers were dispatched to the area regarding a "single-vehicle rollover traffic collision involving an NLVFD fire engine."

Officials said the firetruck was responding to a house fire before the rollover occurred. Three firefighters were transported to UMC for minor injuries, according to NLVPD.

The area remains blocked off as the investigation continues.

