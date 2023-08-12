Driver hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was left with "life-threatening injuries" after a collision that shut down traffic on Charleston Boulevard on Friday.

Charleston was shut down between 27th Street and 28th Street in downtown Las Vegas after the crash.

According to police, a driver was hit after pulling into oncoming traffic on Charleston Boulevard.

The driver had to clear oncoming traffic to continue northbound on 27th Street, but was hit by another car headed eastbound on Charleston, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police say the crash was initially reported at approximately 4:25 p.m. Friday. As of 8:50 p.m., the intersection had yet to reopen.