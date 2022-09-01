Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas.

Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A traffic camera in the area showed public safety crews were on scene working to clear the object from the freeway.

Traffic appeared to be moving through the impacted area, though lanes were reduced. The RTC advised drivers to "expect major delays."

This is a developing story.