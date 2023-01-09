Watch Now
Crash, stalled car cause traffic delays on US 95 near Eastern Avenue

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 10:44:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple incidents on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue caused significant traffic delays on Monday morning.

A crash and several stalled-out cars caused a miles-long backup in both directions.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash blocking the left lanes of U.S. 95 southbound at Eastern Avenue. Traffic was backed up from Eastern to Main Street as a result.

Headed northbound, the RTC reported a stalled vehicle before Eastern Avenue blocked the left lane of travel. Delays started near Charleston Boulevard and cleared up near Eastern.

Commuters may want to take an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.

