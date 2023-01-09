Crash, stalled car cause traffic delays on US 95 near Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple incidents on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue caused significant traffic delays on Monday morning.

A crash and several stalled-out cars caused a miles-long backup in both directions.

Heads up: avoid the 95 north and south! @just1nbruce is tracking a mess that created a miles long back up- a crash and several stalled cars reported at 95/Eastern pic.twitter.com/vykH8u00ag — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) January 9, 2023

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash blocking the left lanes of U.S. 95 southbound at Eastern Avenue. Traffic was backed up from Eastern to Main Street as a result.

Headed northbound, the RTC reported a stalled vehicle before Eastern Avenue blocked the left lane of travel. Delays started near Charleston Boulevard and cleared up near Eastern.

Commuters may want to take an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.