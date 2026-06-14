Crash closes all lanes on Lake Mead Boulevard at Ludington Avenue, RTC shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information with us about a traffic incident in Sunrise Manor this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all lanes on Lake Mead Boulevard at Ludington Avenue.

This is not the first collision in Sunrise Manor we've reported on this Saturday. This morning, Channel 13 told you about an incident on Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue that critically injured one driver and left another with minor injuries.

We also tracked a barricade on Vegas Valley Drive and Aloha Avenue, which ended with a suspect taken into custody without incident.

Channel 13 has reached out to police to learn more about this collision. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.