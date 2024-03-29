LIVE: K9 injured during SWAT standoff in downtown Las Vegas; airlifted from scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Metro K9 is being treated for serious injuries Friday afternoon after responding to a barricade in downtown Las Vegas.

A SWAT standoff and barricade led police to shut down traffic in the 1200 block of south Las Vegas Boulevard, about a block south of Charleston Boulevard.

LIVE FEED: Police give an update on the SWAT standoff and injured K9:

According to LVMPD, the K9 was airlifted to an area animal hospital.

In an initial statement about the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the barricade was prompted by a "suicidal subject" who "is refusing to comply with officers."

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Police are expected to provide additional information in a press conference at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.