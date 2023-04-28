This Crock-Pot country-style ribs recipe is easy and delicious

When craving a plate of ribs with meat that falls off the bone, you may think you need to fire up a grill or smoker — or hit your favorite barbecue joint. But, did you know that your reliable Crock-Pot or slow cooker can also produce some mouthwatering ribs?

In fact, a slower cooker/Crock-Pot works well because it cooks food at lower temperatures for long periods of time. Rib lovers know that “low and slow” cooked ribs mean juicy and tender meat!

If you are looking for a Crock-Pot ribs recipe that embraces country-style rather than baby back ribs, then try the Barbecue Boneless Pork Ribs recipe we found on Great Grub, Delicious Treats. Recipe creator Terri provides all the secrets you need to serve up these thick and meaty ribs for a memorable cookout.

Actually, according to America’s Test Kitchen, country-style ribs are misnamed. Why? Spareribs or baby back ribs have bones because they come from the chest/rib area. Country-style ribs, however, are sourced from the area of a pig where the loin meets the shoulder, according to America’s Test Kitchen.

Also, some country-style ribs have bones, while others are boneless. It depends on the package you get from your meat counter.

A benefit to using boneless country-style pork ribs is that they are often less expensive than baby back ribs. Plus, you get a lot more value because you have more meat to sink your teeth into. Country-style ribs cook quickly and have plenty of rich pork flavor.

This country-style pork ribs recipe uses only six ingredients and prep time only takes 15 minutes. You will need boneless country-style pork ribs, onion, a can of Coca-Cola, barbecue sauce, garlic salt and black pepper. That’s it!

Like most Crock-Pot recipes, this one requires you to simply do a rough chop on the vegetables and then put all of the ingredients into the slow cooker. Then, let the cooker take care of making dinner for you.

For more information on the method and ingredient amounts, read the full recipe for Crock-Pot country style pork ribs.

Once these are done, you might want to serve your Crock-Pot ribs with a salad or potatoes to round out this delicious meal.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.