Save over $200 on this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper right now

In the 1960s, NASA scientists began to develop a material to decrease the effects of G-Forces on astronauts’ bodies. Decades later, Swedish scientists started using the space-age foam, which they called Tempur material, for better sleep. Now, no matter what type of mattress you use, you can enjoy the benefits of this high-tech material with a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper.

The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Queen Mattress Topper provides three inches of exclusive Tempur-ES material. It’s designed to adapt to your body shape, weight and temperature to immediately improve the comfort and support of your existing mattress.

The premium-knit cooling cover is machine washable and can be dried on a low setting. It provides consistent cool-to-the-touch comfort after every wash. In addition, the breathable performance fabric has lots of stretch for easy removal and replacement.

Because this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper is lightweight, portable and uncomplicated, it is ideal for dorm rooms, camping, recreational vehicles or anywhere else you want to sleep soundly.

Customers who have purchased this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper say it is effortless to install and simple to clean. In addition, they love that it relieves painful pressure points and helps them feel cool and comfortable for deep, restful sleep.

The Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow complements the Tempur-Pedic mattress topper, making them the perfect nighttime pair.

More than 3,100 customers have rated this pillow with an overall 4.3 stars. Many reviewers highly recommend the pillow, saying it stays cool all night and relieves neck pain.

“I really do sleep better with these,” wrote reviewer M. Doyle. “I notice the cooling gel the second my neck touches the pillow.”

“This pillow is amazing,” a reviewer named Colton wrote. “The key feature is how cool it is and how long it stays cool. You may wake up in the middle of the night with it at a normal temperature (at least where your head is) but you can just move down the pillow a little or flip it over and you experience the insane cooling effect. Even if you don’t think you need a cooling pillow, you just don’t know until you try it. It’s a new level of comfort and luxury.”

The list price for this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper and cooling pillow is $688. However, the set is currently 34% off. You can get both the topper and the pillow for only $451.39. If you’re craving the comfort it takes for a great night’s sleep, don’t wait because this deal could end at any moment.

