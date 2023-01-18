XFL's Vegas Vipers begins training camp

Rod Woodson on the XFL:

"They [the players] have a great opportunity to play pro ball. They have a great opportunity to show their wares. They have a great opportunity to put a tape together where 32 other teams in the NFL could see them."

Woodson on being head coach of the Vegas Vipers:

"It's different than what I thought as being a head coach because it is more of like a supervisor and you're kind of overlooking everything. But it's fun when you bring a group together collectively who really don't know each other. You're trying to get them to become a team and build a bond in a short period of time."

Woodson on the early days of training camp:

"It's been it's been fun to watch how our guys be really willing to open up their arms and to bring guys in and talk to guys. Even though it's a competition, everybody is trying to get a spot on the team, they're still willing to share their knowledge with each other and that's what it's all about."