WNBA expanding charter flights this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Women's National Basketball Association will allow more players to take charter flights this season.

In a statement on Monday, the league said the charter program will include flights for all postseason games beginning with the start of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs through the WNBA Finals, the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, and select regular season games where teams have back-to-back games on the schedule.

"We continue the hard work of transforming the business of the league and the ability to expand this program is a direct result of that," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "Since joining the league a few years ago, a goal of mine has been to enhance the overall player experience and, in that regard, make incremental improvements where we are able to do so and when we believe the economic model would support it for the long-term."

This comes after the league expanded flights last year to cover the WNBA Finals and for the visiting team for the final game of the Commissioner's Cup.

Back in 2021, the New York Liberty was fined $500,000 because they chartered flights, which was against league rules at the time.

The league said they need to make sure they can fund charter flights long-term and no franchise has presented the board of governors with sponsorship offers to pay for charter flights for every team.

"[The board] trust that I'm looking out for the fiscal responsibility side and that we're continue to do more. We've got another collective bargaining agreement coming and another media deal coming over the next few years," Engelbert said. "All our owners are rowing in the same direction."