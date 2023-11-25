UNLV hunting for potential championship appearance in San Jose State matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can sum up the Rebels' 2023 football season in one word: Historic.

The Rebels are on the cusp of playing a Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas, where they are a perfect 5-0 on the season. But they cannot afford to look past San Jose State, who is also entering the game on a hot streak and hunting for an upset.

After starting 1-5, the Spartans have won five straight and have been dismantling their opponents by outscoring them 195 to 76. UNLV head coach Barry Odom says they're going to need to be at their best to beat the Spartans and believes they can take the big moments.

"I believe they're built for this. The moment's not too big or too small," Odom said. "They will be ready to go with a great week of work and preparation. It's still the pursuit of playing our best ball, and hopefully, we can positioned to do that Saturday."

And the players believe that too. Rising star and wideout Ricky White, who has had an unbelievable season, says he credits Coach Odom for bringing the best out of him. "We just prepare hard throughout the week. The habits that coach Odom gave us... It translates to the game."

If they lose, tiebreakers and computer rankings will start to get involved, but the Rebels still have a solid chance of getting in since they have the advantage in several of those tiebreakers.

For the first time in a long time, this team is in control of their own destiny, and now, all that's needed is one win.

Saturday's game is set to kick off at noon inside of Allegiant Stadium.