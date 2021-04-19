UNLV Atheltics working to keep student athletes safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is doing everything it can to keep student athletes safe.

We sat down with the university's athletics director, Desiree Reed-Francois.

She says with the help of three medical experts UNLV Athletics adapted to sports during the age of COVID.

The experts helped guide officials in the best practices to keep everyone safe.

"We were having to constantly, like I said, having to assess and adjust. Sometimes on an hourly, sometimes on a quarter of an hour basis," says Desiree Reed-Francois. "There is no playbook for COVID and for managing a pandemic. So you had to rely upon the experts."

UNLV is still trying to figure out how home games will look for fans especially with the recent announcement from Governor Sisolak regarding the state fully reopening on june 1.