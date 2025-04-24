NFL Draft updates: 'They got tougher in Las Vegas' with Jeanty, second-round pick Jack Bech

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2025 NFL Draft is here.

For Las Vegas sports fans, there have been two major questions looming: What will the Raiders do with their first-round pick, and who will break UNLV Football's 15-year draft drought?

We've now got the answer to the first big question: the Raiders confirming widespread predictions and choosing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

We'll update this report throughout the weekend with the latest draft news as it develops.

NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3

Draft update: With the 68th pick, the Las Vegas Raiders select...

Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter. At 6-foot-3-inches and 195 pounds, Porter matches the size of defensive backs that Pete Carroll had in the Legion of Boom, Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters notes.

At 6'3", 195, Porter matches the size of defensive backs that Pete Carroll had in the Legion of Boom. Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor are both 6'3. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/kzUL97ucU2 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 26, 2025

In scouting reports, Porter's athleticism and special teams talent earned him praise, though analysts noted he has just one year of starting experience at cornerback. In 2024, he tied for fourth in the FBS with two blocked kicks and tallied 18 tackles and three interceptions.

Draft update: The pick is in!

The Las Vegas Raiders make their first of four draft selections on Friday night (barring any more surprise trades), adding a fresh wide receiver to their roster with the addition of TCU's Jack Bech.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 214-pound receiver led the Horned Frogs in receiving in the 2024 season with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

His brother, Tiger, an All-Ivy League return specialist at Princeton, was killed in the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Offense bolstered: The #Raiders are drafting TCU WR Jack Bech at No. 58.



The former LSU transfer adds a target to a new-look offense with Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers catching passes. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/PtERnncFft — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 26, 2025

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says of the Bech selection: "They got tougher in Las Vegas."

"Ashton Jeanty might be the toughest runner in this draft. Jack Bech may be the toughest receiver in this draft," he said.

If Spytek doesn't make additional trades, the Raiders will pick three times in Round 3: at 68, 98 and 99.

Draft update: Raiders make another trade

On the clock with the 48th overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders made a trade with the Houston Texans that brings their total draft selections to 11 — barring any additional trades.

The Raiders gave No. 48 to Houston in exchange for the 58th and 99th picks of the draft.

John Spytek has now traded back twice on Day 2 — a plan he hinted at on Thursday night.

John Spytek has traded back twice on Day 2 of his first draft as #Raiders GM, compiling five picks in the top 100. He hinted at this plan last night.



"I see a lot of good players that are going to be available... Maybe an opportunity to move down and get more of those players." pic.twitter.com/gHmYBWofsB — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 26, 2025

"I see a lot of good players that are going to be available... Maybe an opportunity to move down and get more of those players," Spytek said.

Draft update: The pick is in...for Miami.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded their 37th pick to the Miami Dolphins and now have the 48th overall pick (16th pick of Round 2).

In their trade with Miami, the Raiders gave up picks No. 37 and 143 and gained an extra draft selection in the process. The Raiders now own picks 48, 98 and 135.

Hot off the presses: #Raiders’ remaining draft picks after trading back, sending No. 37 to the Dolphins in a package including No. 48 and No. 98.



Las Vegas had nine overall picks. Now they have 10. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rvEbRPyTeF — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 25, 2025

Draft update: Introducing Ashton Jeanty

Raiders' first-round pick Ashton Jeanty caught up with reporters to talk about his NFL Draft experience and his thoughts on Las Vegas. Watch it here:

Raiders' first-round pick Ashton Jeanty shares more about his NFL Draft experience

Draft update: Previewing Day 2 for the Raiders

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is here, and there's no clear-cut theory on what John Spytek and Pete Carroll may do with their second and third picks. The Raiders still have needs to fill at wide receiver and cornerback, and they may fulfill one of those in Round 2 or 3.



Barring any trades, the Raiders have Picks 37 and 68 on Friday night (the fifth pick of Round 2 and the fourth pick of Round 3).

One name has come up pretty often in Day 2 talks, and that's Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. If he's still on the board when Pick 37 comes around, we wouldn't be surprised to see him end up in Silver and Black.

Meanwhile, the specter of a "quarterback of the future" still haunts the Raiders' draft discussion boards. Leading up to the draft, there's been no shortage of discussion of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and the Raiders.

Some other names to watch on Friday night: We know the Raiders met with Ohio State QB Will Howard and Texas QB Quinn Ewers, and a Howard pick would reunite Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with the QB he coached for the Buckeyes.

When to watch: Channel 13's draft special starts at 3 p.m., followed by ABC World News Tonight. Round 2 of the NFL Draft kicks off at 4 p.m.

NFL Draft: Round 1

Draft update: Raiders talk first-round pick

In a press conference after the first round of the NFL Draft, Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll talk about running back Ashton Jeanty and the anticipation for the second round. Watch it here:

Raiders presser

Draft update: Ashton Jeanty speaks to Channel 13

After he was chosen, Channel 13 had the chance to get on a Zoom call with Jeanty to ask about his first impression of Las Vegas and the Raiders.

Channel 13 talks to Ashton Jeanty about being picked to Las Vegas Raiders

For Jeanty, the feeling of being picked was exactly what he imagined it would be.

Taylor rocha talks to Jeanty

Draft update: Pete Carroll's cryptic posts

With the draft underway, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is having a little fun with Raider Nation on social media, posting a series of cryptic "draft clues" on his X account.

"Draft Clue #1," for example, a gif from the new "Sinners" movie starring Michael B. Jordan, set off a flurry of speculation, including our personal favorite "He's holding him... 'Jeantly,'" (courtesy of the Raiding the Kingdom podcast).

Carroll's trail of breadcrumbs continues with four more clues you can see on his X account, but we can sum it up (poorly) here, too.



Draft clue #2 : a gif of "Snoop Doggy Dogg"

: a gif of "Snoop Doggy Dogg" Draft clue #3 : A screenshot of lyrics from the Outkast song "So Fresh, So Clean" that reads "Teddy Pendergrass, cooler than Freddie Jackson / Sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm."

: A screenshot of lyrics from the Outkast song "So Fresh, So Clean" that reads "Teddy Pendergrass, cooler than Freddie Jackson / Sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm." Draft clue #4 : A short clip from the AppleTV series "Ted Lasso" in which Ted beats the villainous Rupert at darts.

: A short clip from the AppleTV series "Ted Lasso" in which Ted beats the villainous Rupert at darts. Draft clue #5: John Cena holding up a WWE championship belt.

Speculate away, Raiders fans...

Draft update: THE PICK IS IN

With their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back and Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Barring any trades, the Raiders have just one pick in the first round: No. 6.

Up until about 24 hours before the draft, most analysts were aligned with Jeanty as the top contender for the Silver and Black.

If they didn't take Jeanty, there was speculation the Raiders could have looked to strengthen their offensive line with someone like Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr. or Missouri OT Armand Membou.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters talked through the Raiders' draft options with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum:

Breaking down the Raiders' options in the upcoming NFL Draft with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum

Sports 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward goes No. 1 to Titans Scripps News Group

How many draft picks do the Raiders have?

Barring any trades, new Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will have nine selections this go-around. Those include the following:



Round 1, Pick 6 (sixth overall)

Round 2, Pick 5 (37th overall)

Round 3, Pick 4 (68th overall)

Round 4, Pick 6 (108th overall)

Round 5, Pick 5 (143rd overall)

Round 6, Pick 4 (180th overall)

Round 6, Pick 37 (213th overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (215th overall)

Round 7, Pick 6 (222nd overall)

Las Vegas Raiders

Which UNLV Rebels are expected to be drafted?

A UNLV player has not been selected in the NFL Draft since 2010, but this year's draft prospects are expected to change that.

Most of the speculation so far has centered around two top contenders: wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Both were top contributors to a historic turnaround for UNLV's football program over the past few years. If White or Woodard are picked, they're not projected to go until the later rounds of the draft, so we'll most likely have our answer on Saturday.

At the Rebels' Pro Day, Nick Walters talked to their family members to get their sense of excitement ahead of the draft:

'It's a surreal moment': UNLV Football families await potentially historic NFL Draft

Where to watch the draft

This year's draft is broadcast live from Green Bay, Wisconsin on Channel 13. Here's when to watch:



Round 1 is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Rounds 4 through 7 are scheduled to air Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

