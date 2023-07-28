Las Vegas Aces announce second annual Mammovan screening event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have officially announced the second annual Mammovan screening event on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The event will be held at the Las Vegas Aces Headquarters in Henderson and will be by appointment only.

Mammography screenings are recommended primarily for women aged 40 years and older, though younger patients will be accepted with referrals from providers.

Up to 40 patients who receive mammography screenings at the event will receive a pair of tickets to the Aces game on August 1. According to a team press release, that game will also be Aces Breast Health Awareness Night.

A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson will be present at the event, as well as the Aces' signature mascot BUCKET$.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-877-581-6266 and selecting option 1. For those who do not receive tickets, incentives and other prizes will be offered to women screened that day.