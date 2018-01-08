Vegas Golden Knights beat Edmonton Oilers Sunday

Joyce Lupiani
7:44 AM, Jan 8, 2018
3 mins ago
AP Images
Copyright Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights have closed out the first half of their inaugural season with a win.

The team beat the New York Rangers on Sunday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

The score was 2 to 1. The game also attracted the most fans so far -- 18,234.

The Knights still hold the number one spot in the Pacific Division. Their next game is on Satuday against the Edmonton Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile.




 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Golden Knights News