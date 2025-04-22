Golden Knights seek second win against the Wild in 2025 Stanley Cup run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue their pursuit for the Stanley Cup as they face off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

⚔️ ROUND I \V/ GAME II ⚔️



📺 Local: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📺 National: ESPN

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/fomPbDn9Q8 pic.twitter.com/ViEdnyIwL0 — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 22, 2025

With their win on Sunday, the Golden Knights now hold the third-longest streak in NHL history with 39 straight playoff games won when three or more goals are scored.

The Golden Knights are coming off their best regular-season home record in franchise history at 29-9-3. The success on the ice allows fans off the ice to bring the energy into The Fortress. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated the players feed off the energy the fans bring to games, especially during playoffs, to keep them excited and motivated.

All fans at Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by T-Mobile. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time

Puck drop is at 8 p.m.

See the full schedule for Round 1 of the Playoffs here.



Where to Watch

All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.