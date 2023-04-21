A student athlete at Sierra Vista High School with a 5.0 GPA: Meet Loegan Alia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For April's Athlete of the Month, KTNV highlights a soccer player at Sierra Vista High School who has excelled athletically and academically.

Loegan Alia is a beast on the soccer pitch.

She has played on the Sierra Vista Varsity Team all her four years in high school and has decided to continue to play in college. However, what's more impressive is that she has a 5.0 GPA.

Loegan says it can be hard at times to handle everything, but she says she learned the vital skill of time management pretty early.

"I've usually had like a schedule of going to practice, do my work, go to practice, or go to school, work and then go to practice," she said. "I've always had a schedule my whole life."

Loegan's also has club soccer, volleyball included in her activities. She was also vice president of the Polynesian Club at school and was just crowned prom queen in April.

She says she always prioritizes school over athletics, but she says she has learned a lot about herself and others just by lacing up her cleats.

"Every team I've been on has helped me become a leader as I am now," she said.

Loegan's mom, Shannon, and a teacher at her school says even on the field, people underestimate Loegan. She says seeing her daughter succeed and get ready for college-makes her grateful to be her mom.

"We are so lucky," Shannon said. "We are so very blessed that we have such good girls and that actually listen for the most part to their parents. Not all the time, but with the things that count the most, with their academics, sports and being a good teammate."

As for advice for other students, Loegan says whatever you do, always do it with passion and give it 100 percent.

"Don't let other people or things distract you," she said. "Stay focused on what you want, and make sure you love it."