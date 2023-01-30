Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

Free Psychic Reading Online- Top 5 Psychic Sites For Free Readings Via Chat & Phone

The concept of psychic reading has progressed and revolutionised over the years. This service is available in many variants, including tarot card readings, astrological readings, spiritual healing, dream analysis, horoscopes, etc. Furthermore, access to psychic readings has been made considerably easier with online psychic reading sites, which can provide customers with various readings of their choice based on what they seek guidance on.

Several different sites offer psychic readings available on the internet. However, all digital sites come with certain risks. If the correct site is not chosen, you may be exposed to the risk of getting scammed into spending money on inefficient services. Therefore, it is important to choose a reliable platform that has expert readers and can give accurate readings.

To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the best free psychic reading sites in the market, which guarantee the provision of worthwhile services.

Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Platform in 2023

Purple Garden- Best Psychic Site For Numerology Reading

Kasamba- Get Free Psychic Love Reading (Enjoy 3 Free Mins)

Mystic Sense- Expert Tarot Readers For Spiritual Readings(5 Minutes Free)

Keen- Affordable Psychic Source With Dream Analysis (Enjoy 3 Free Minutes)

PsychicOz- Popular Oracle Cards Psychics For Real Readings

#1. Purple Garden- Most Trusted Source For Astrology And Numerology Reading

Purple Garden is a highly trusted brand in the market as it is known for providing accurate and reliable psychic readings to its customers. It has an amazing pool of expert psychic readers rated well by its valued customers. It offers a diverse range of services, which include horoscope readings, tarot card readings, love readings, dream analysis, and so on. It operates through a website and mobile application and can easily be accessed by customers.

Purple Garden requires a password, username, contact information, and bank account information; therefore, signing up is fairly simple. It takes various payment methods, including PayPal, Visa cards, American Express, Mastercard, and more. On your initial reading, you are eligible for a $10 credit. If you are happy with the first readings, you can pay for a longer reading at rates of $0.99 to $14.99 per minute.

Its official website has a simple interface, making it easy to navigate. Customers can choose readers based on their specialisation and expertise in different readings. Detailed customer profiles are available on the site, which mention the readers' credentials, experience, reviews, and so on. Purple Garden extensively screens its readers before hiring by conducting various tests and trials to ensure that a competent professional is hired.

Customers can use this website's free initial psychic reading for the first few minutes to quickly gauge the value and effectiveness of the service before making a transaction. Users can utilize the platform's features through video conversations, written communications, and voice notes. Customers can also select the medium of their choice depending on their comfort level.

If you are seeking a reliable psychic reading platform online which will be worth the investment, Purple Garden is the obvious choice as its services have never disappointed.

Features

Many different kinds of readings provided

Prices ranging from $0.99 to $14.99

Various modes of communication offered

It can be accessed through the website and app

Simple sign-up process

Easy transactional procedures

User-friendly site

Pros

Highly professional and expert readers

Accurate and reliable readings provided

Offers a credit of $10 to new customers

Initial few minutes offered for free

Helpful customer service policies

Informative website, which displays reader profiles

Cons

Limited free minutes

Relatively pricey



Customer Reviews

Purple Garden has established an extremely positive reputation, as expressed through its favourable customer reviews. It is applauded for the accuracy of its readings and the ease of using its services. Purple Garden's customers have collectively voted its panel of readers as the most superior one in the market. Overall, it has a sweeping majority of positive reviews.

#2. Kasamba- Trusted Psychic Readers To Get Love & Career Advice (First 3 Minutes Free)

Kasamba is a digital platform that specializes in providing quality psychic reading services. It was founded in 1999 and has grown from strength to strength since then, as proven by its popularity. Kasamba has a customer base of over a million customers. It offers a variety of fortune-telling services, which include tarot readings, spiritual guidance, love and relationship advice, horoscopes, and many more. The primary modes of communication offered by Kasamba are email and messages.

Kasamba has a network of highly experienced psychics who can provide highly accurate readings. A wide range of readers is available, allowing customers to choose the most suitable one. Kasamba has a detailed and informative website that offers customers insight into the readers' profiles, including their experience, field of specialization, customer ratings, etc. Customers can gain complete reassurance regarding the psychics before investing in their services.

To give its clients a valuable experience, Kasamba offers the first three minutes of the first reading for free, in addition to a 50% discount. These deals give users of this platform even more incentive to use it. Kasamba is accessible via a mobile app and online website. Depending on whether you use the full service, the readings might cost anywhere from $1.99 to $30. The cost of readings might vary depending on the psychic.

Customers can easily and conveniently use Kasamba because it has always been a straightforward and easy-to-navigate platform. You may create an account and begin scheduling readings in a few clicks. Given the positive reviews of its psychics, it is undoubtedly suited for clients looking for a reliable and credible forum. Kasamba was and still is among the best websites for psychic readings online.

Highlights

Has a website and app

Services available through email and chat

Rates range between $1.99 to $30 per minute

Easy to navigate website

Offers a variety of readings

Detailed information regarding psychics is available.

Pros

Credible and experienced psychics

Discounts and offers provided to customers

The first three minutes are given for free

A large network of psychics to choose from

Well-rated by customers

Has been in business for a long period

Cons

Free readings are limited to the initial few minutes

There might be certain availability issues

Customer Reviews

Over the years, Kasamba has accumulated many favourable client reviews. People laud its selection of readings, which can cover a wide range of topics. It is also one of the most cost-effective ways to acquire some free psychic readings due to its discounts and deals. Through the reviews posted on this site, one may see the general trend in customer satisfaction.

#3. Mysticsense- Affordable Psychic Readers for Astrology & Horoscopes Interactive Sessions

If you are seeking a well-reputed and credible platform for psychic readings, Mysticsense is one of the top options that are currently operating in the market. It has a variety of services, such as readings on love, social life, career, horoscopes, and so on. Despite being established fairly recently, Mysticsense is considered one of the most worthwhile platforms in the market.

The website for Mysticsense is straightforward to use and navigate. Customers must complete a basic application form that requests their name, email, password, contact details, etc., to sign up. Additionally, it has this special feature that shows you the reading selections that are available right now based on your time. It analyses this by requesting your location and time zone throughout the registration process. Additionally, it enables clients to select the best mediums for their needs and interests. These features increase the convenience of utilising this platform.

Customers can receive the first five minutes of their free psychic reading from Mysticsense for free, giving them enough time to comprehend their perspective and decide whether they want to spend more money and receive longer readings. Eventually, the rates range from $0.99 to $10 per minute. You can receive your reading via direct phone, video, and chat. You are entitled to a refund if you are not entirely happy with their services.

Mysticsense’s website also contains various resources that provide guidance on the risks associated with online psychic reading platforms and how you can avoid potential scammers. The site also offers efficient customer services, including discounts, refunds, etc. Mysticsense is a favorable choice for customers looking for reliable psychic readings.

Highlights

Resourceful and informative website

Simple registration process

Prices come between $0.99 to $10

Provides readers based on your local time

It can be accessed through the website and app

Customers can get readings through video chat, phone, and chat

Pros

Offers readings on various topics

Worthwhile psychic readers available

Effective customer services

The first five minutes are provided free of charge

Customers are eligible for refunds

Available at comparatively affordable prices

Cons

The refund expires after two days

The app may have glitches

Customer Reviews

Mysticsense is well-recognized and widely appreciated in the market due to its excellent services, which include a vast range of professionals and many different kinds of readings. It also offers time-specific reader recommendations, refunds, etc., which add to the customer utility and result in positive reviews and ratings. Most of its customers have been completely satisfied with its services.

#4. Keen -Well Known Tarot Medium For Live Psychic Reading & Dream Analysis

Keen is one of the top names in the market regarding worthy psychic reading services. It came into being approximately 20 years ago. Therefore, it has substantial experience in the industry. Various credible platforms have acknowledged it as one of the most superior fortune-telling sites. Over the years, Keen has helped millions of customers with the fulfillment of their psychic reading needs. Its range of readers extends to above 1800 psychics, which gives customers an array of options to choose from.

You are not charged for the first three minutes of your reading. Once you continue using the site, the rates range from $1.99 to $9.99 a minute. Through its website, you may find many resources on free psychic reading. Additionally, it details the psychic readers' ratings, qualifications, experience, etc. Clients select psychics based on their profiles and general suitability.

Keen's services can be availed through email, messages, and phone calls, giving customers various mediums to choose from. It has a mobile application and online website, which provides customers with easy access to its services. It also has the option of readers that can communicate in different languages, opening its services to larger audiences. You can avail of Keen's services 24/7 without any difficulty.

Keen's registration procedure is not too difficult. You can register by providing your email address and date of birth. Depending on their profile and your needs, you can select the fortune teller you think is most appropriate. There are many professionals to pick from in Keen, so you're certain to find one who perfectly matches your needs and preferences. Customers can experience different services through this site, including dream analysis, horoscopes, tarot card readings, numerology, spiritual healing, and many more.

Highlights

Prices range from $1.99-9.99 per minute

Informative and educational website

Different modes of communication are available

Straightforward registration process

Readings available in different languages

The platform is available 24/7

Pros

Backed by 20 years of experience

More than 1800 expert readers are available

A great variety of services offered

Refunds available in case of dissatisfaction

Detailed psychic profiles are available

Easily accessible

Highly reviewed by customers

Cons

Readings can not be availed through video calls

Prices can be considered high



Customer Reviews

Keen has been operating since 1999 and has become a well-known name in the industry. Keen's name is bound to cross your mind if you are looking for reliable psychic readings. Keen has garnered hundreds of positive reviews from its customers as it is appreciated for its accuracy, convenience, and overall appeal. Customers have always been offered utmost facilitation and convenience through this platform, reflected in its positive customer feedback. Keen also displays its customer reviews on its official website, further reassuring new customers regarding the worth of its services.

#5. PsychicOz - Popular Horoscope Sites & Oracle Cards Psychics For Real Readings (First 3 Minutes Free)

Since it first began operations in 1989, PsychicOz has been able to build and strengthen its reputation as a website for free psychic readings. The readers at PsychicOz are extremely qualified and competent, and they can give their clients accurate and trustworthy readings. Through this site, you can access a variety of fortune-telling services, such as faith healings, tarot card readings, astrological analysis, horoscopic readings, dream interpretations, etc. Years of expertise have improved its skill and all-around credibility.

Customers can easily use this platform's services by registering with just an email address and password. Additionally, this website provides membership and registration free of charge, making it more cost-effective. The website features comprehensive descriptions of the readers, which include information on the readings they are most adept at, their reviews, and other details. Customers can select a psychic based on their preferences and contact them through phone or email to ask the questions they need to be answered.

It makes the platform more affordable by providing various incentives for new users. The regular rates are $2.99 to $9.99 per minute, while the discounted costs vary from $1 to $4.99. Additionally, the website offers the first three minutes of the reading without charge. These offers make PsychicOz one of the most reasonable options available, which can provide accurate readings at affordable rates.

The platform is straightforward to use, but it also offers comprehensive information on the different kinds of readings accessible, the rates that are offered, the discounts, and other things. Through PsychicOz, you may get high-quality psychic readings whenever you want. Additionally, it guarantees the security of user information and upholds their general privacy, making it a reliable and secure website.

Highlights

Founded in 1989

Offers a wide range of services

General prices range from $2.99 to $9.99

Discounted prices come between $1 to $4.99 per minute

Simple sign-up process

The website contains detailed resources

Pros

An expert panel of psychic readers is available

The first three minutes can be availed for free

High accuracy and efficacy

The site has a simple interface

Secure and reliable forum

Reasonably priced site

Does not entail any registration fee

Cons

Does not operate out of an app

Limited customer care policies

Customer Reviews

The abundance of excellent reviews and encouraging consumer feedback on PsychicOz is just one of the numerous elements contributing to its attractiveness. Due to its incredible savings, customers prefer this platform to its rivals, making it a very affordable choice. Additionally, the precision and dependability of the readings offered are valued. Customers have also lauded the transparency made possible by presenting thorough psychic profiles. PsychicOz has managed to maintain its position as one of the finest free psychic reading sites online, which can be proven through its array of favorable reviews.

What to Consider Before Choosing Online Psychics Sites For Free Readings?

Online psychic readers have become increasingly popular recently as the world has started moving towards predominant digitalization. There are numerous platforms available on the internet that can offer such services. However, picking one that will be worth your investment and yield fruitful results is important.

Choosing the wrong platform for free psychic reading can have many negative implications for the customer. Unreliable online platforms can put your safety at risk, breach your privacy, overcharge you, give you an underwhelming experience, and so on. Therefore, research is of utmost importance while choosing an online site to ensure that it will be worthwhile and will not expose you to any potential risks.

There are several factors that you should take into account before making your decision, as they can help you assess whether a particular platform is credible or not. These include customer reviews, policies, market reputation, and so on. Before investing in it, you must ensure that the platform lives up to a certain standard. The risk of online scammers should never be overlooked as it has become easy to pose as a legitimate site on the internet due to the ease of access. Some of the primary considerations that you should be making have been elaborated as follows:

1. The Provided Services

First and foremost, you should look into the variety of available services on the platform. Free Psychic reading sites are not limited to a particular type of reading. Various services can be availed through them, such as tarot card readings, spiritual healing, dream interpretation, astrological analysis, horoscopic prediction, love spells, career advice, and many more. Different customers may have variable requirements from such sites; therefore, it is more favourable if you can get a large range of services through a single platform, as that would save time and be more convenient. If you cannot filter out the services and get the one that suits you best, then the platform's purpose will be defeated. Hence, variety should always be given importance when it comes to the inherent services offered by a particular site.

2. The Customer Ratings

Another highly significant factor that must be considered while making this decision is the customer ratings and reviews associated with a platform. These reviews are given by individuals who have availed of the services, making them a credible source for judgement. You should never overlook customer reviews as they accurately represent whether a platform should be trusted or not and whether it will be worth investing in. If you can find a majority of positive reviews associated with a platform, it is most likely reliable as they act as a sort of guarantee for customers. On the other hand, a string of below-average reviews makes for an accurate indication that the site is not completely efficient. However, you must pick reviews from reliable and unbiased resources to be of value to you. Well-reputed platforms, such as the ones mentioned earlier, display their customer reviews on their official websites for customers to view and gain reassurance regarding the platform.

3. The Psychic Readers

The type of psychic readers available will eventually decide the quality of your experience through a particular site. The readers must have sufficient qualifications and skills to provide accurate and reliable customer readings. Platforms can ensure this by having an elaborate screening and hiring process, which eliminates any inefficient or unreliable prospects. Credible platforms offer information regarding their psychics, such as their credentials, areas of expertise, customer reviews, experience, etc. These factors can help determine whether the offered psychics are qualified enough to give accurate readings. You should not trust a platform with a vague criterion for hiring readers. Therefore, the quality of psychic readers should be given utmost importance while choosing a platform.

4. Free Minutes

Different platforms offer customers variable rates, mostly decided based on the chosen reader and an overall number of minutes. However, some platforms give an option for a few free minutes, through which you can get a reading without having to make a transaction. Some platforms may offer more minutes than others. These free minutes can help customers assess whether the site is worth investing in and whether they should continue paying the required amount. Free minutes also make platforms more cost-effective as you only have to pay for the remaining time once they are over. Therefore, it is recommended that you opt for platforms that offer a considerable number of free minutes, as that adds to the overall appeal of a site.

5. Customer Service Policies

Another factor contributing to the quality of your experience is the customer service policies offered by a platform. These policies include refund schemes, initial credits for new customers, discount offers, complaint registration facilities, etc. You should be able to get the full worth of your money by not just the service itself but also the customer care schemes. These services can make the experience more worthwhile as they facilitate customers. They can also help safeguard your experience as you can adhere to their helpline and refund policies if you have a substandard experience and are not fully satisfied with their services. Several online platforms offer quality customer care services that add to their worth and appeal.

6. Transparency

When you are availing a service, you are entitled to know what you are paying for. You should prioritise sites that offer considerable transparency to customers by offering resources on various associated factors, including pricing, security policy, reviews, types of services, customer service policies, etc. More importantly, they should also provide information regarding their readers so that customers are fully aware and can make informed decisions. Transparency makes a platform much more trustworthy as customers will have more confidence in their services.

7. The Overall Website

You should also consider the interface and format of the platform's website. It should not be too complex as that can cause customers inconvenience. Similarly, you should be able to explore the different reading options available to you and sort through the psychic options based on their profiles. Credible platforms have sites that allow customers to feed in the requirements based on the kind of readings they seek and get more personalised services accordingly. This factor contributes to the accessibility and feasibility of using a particular platform.

8. Modes of Interaction

Various sites offer different mediums of communication. Some common modes of interacting with psychic readers include video calls, phone calls, messages, and emails. A larger number of interactive mediums gives customers more options, as they can select the one they feel most comfortable and secure with. Customers seeking a more personal interaction can opt for video calls and voice notes, whereas people who would rather stay discreet can communicate through written messages. You should look into the provided modes of communication before you choose a site to ensure that you can find one that best aligns with your comfort level.

Online Psychics VS Offline Psychics: Which Best Online Psychics Suits You?

Psychic reading services have evolved over the years. In the older days, you had to visit a psychic in person to get readings. However, technological advancements have made it easier for people to avail of such services with utmost ease and convenience. Offline psychics are known to provide a more personalized experience due to face-to-face interaction. However, there are certain limitations as well. Offline psychics can only offer a limited number of readings as you can't choose between different readers. Similarly, there can be time and security restraints as well. Therefore, the introduction of online psychics has revolutionised the concept and made the services accessible and more feasible for customers.

Online Psychic readers come with an array of benefits, which include a wide range of options when it comes to the readings and range of services. There are a larger number of experts to choose from on online sites. You are provided with readers that excel in different areas; therefore, you can choose based on what is most suitable for you. Furthermore, you can filter out options based on the specific topics you seek insights on. Online psychics also save your resources as they can be available in the comfort of your home. You can access them anytime, and no particular restrictions are imposed.

Online psychic reading services also sometimes come with the added benefit of free or bonus minutes, where you can get readings for free for a specified amount of time. This also makes it more pocket friendly for customers. Therefore, online services are better than offline services as they offer free psychic readings and various other beneficial features.

Free Psychic Reading Online: FAQ’s

Q1. Are online psychic reading sites legitimate?

Ans. A great variety of psychic reading sites is available on the internet. When it comes to online services, legitimacy can be faked. Therefore, there are undoubtedly untrustworthy and illegitimate sites out there. However, that is not the case for all such digital platforms. Several proven and well-reputed free psychic reading sites offer legitimate services and accurate readings. When it comes to digital platforms, you may come across authentic platforms and scammers, but that does not negate the existence of real, legitimate sites. Therefore, many legitimate psychic reading sites are available on the internet.

Q2. What type of services can online psychics provide?

Ans. Psychics can offer various spiritual insights on various topics, including career, love and relationships, family, social life, and many more. Psychics also use various tools to make predictions regarding your life, such as tarot cards, crystal balls, palm reading, etc. Other services offered through these platforms may include horoscopes, dream analysis, spiritual healing, numerology, astrological guidance, and many more. Therefore, a large variety of services can be availed through these platforms.

Q3. Are these sites available for free?

Ans. While the services may not be free of charge, they have certain features that offer a portion of the services for free. Some sites give the first few minutes for free, along with certain credits and discounts, which can somewhat eliminate the overall charges. However, customers may be required to pay for the services after a certain point. We have mentioned some of the market's most free psychic reading sites, which offer customers free minutes earlier in the article.

Q4. Are call readings better than written readings?

Ans. You can get readings through different mediums depending upon the chosen platform. The quality of your experience would depend on whichever medium you are personally comfortable with, as there is no particular mode of communication that is considered superior to the others. Therefore, if you want personal communication, you can opt for mediums such as video and phone calls. However, if you want to remain more discreet, written readings through text and email may be better suited. Therefore, no rule says that call readings are better. It solely depends on your personal preference.

Q5. Do these Psychic sites give accurate readings?

Ans. The accuracy of the given psychic readings is eventually based on the platform's overall credibility and the readers' level of expertise. If you choose a highly reputed and reliable site, then it is highly likely that the readings will be accurate. You can find out more about the accuracy of a certain platform by going through its customer reviews, as they are based on personal experience and can effectively guide whether the readings offered by a particular platform are efficient and accurate.

Q6. What are the best free psychic reading options in the market?

Ans. There are several free psychic reading sites available on the internet, however, there are a few that are superior as they offer high efficacy and accuracy within their readings along with a range of highly experienced and professional experts. Some of the best sites in the market have been mentioned in detail earlier in the article. Some of these names include Purple Garden, Kasamba, Keen, etc. These sites can definitely offer their customers a highly remarkable experience.

Final Thoughts: Reliable Websites For Online Psychic Reading

To summarise, the art of psychic reading has existed for many decades, and now these services can be easily availed through digital platforms by providing free psychic reading sites. These sites offer a large variety of best psychic reading services and options, which helps customers customise their readings according to what they seek. Moreover, these sites also offer an array of options regarding the experts and various other benefits. However, not all online platforms can be trusted as there are many scammers and illegitimate sites on the internet. Therefore, you must consider a range of factors to determine the authenticity and reliability of a particular site before investing. To make this task easier, we have shortlisted some of the finest free psychic reading platforms online, guaranteeing a favourable experience.