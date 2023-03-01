Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

5 Best Online Psychic Reading Sites For Phone & Chat Readings

Welcome to the world of online psychic reading! As our technology has advanced, many people have been able to experience the unique power of psychic readings without needing to book an in-person appointment.

Through online psychic reading sites, individuals can explore their inner worlds and gain insight into their life's unknown paths. This can be of great help in making decisions and gaining clarity. With that said, there are many options, and it can be challenging to find a reliable source.

Our goal is to provide information and guide you to the best online psychic reading sites. We have compiled a list of reputable sources that have been used successfully by people worldwide.

Here we will discuss what to consider when looking for an online psychic reading site and give you a few recommendations for your specific needs.

Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Sites Of 2023

Purple Garden: Overall Best Psychic Reading Site With Live Chat Options Kasamba: Recommended For Tarot Card Reading Online Mystic Sense: Popular Psychic Reading Website For Astrology Reading Keen: Highly Trusted Psychic Readers To Know About Your Love Life Psychic OZ: Top Rated Tarot Readers & Fortune Tellers

#1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Reading Site With Live Chat Options

Are you looking for the answers to the biggest questions in your life? Purple Garden is a full-service online psychic reading site that can help you find the answers to all of life’s mysteries.

With an array of readings and specialties to choose from, Purple Garden makes it easy to connect with a psychic and gain clarity about your future. Here are a few of the highlights of Purple Garden you should know about:

Types of Readings Offered

At Purple Garden, you can find everything from tarot and angel readings to predictions of the future and dream interpretations. In addition, the site has a wide selection of tasks available to both experienced and novice psychics.

So, whether you're looking for answers to specific questions, general guidance, or a way to connect with spirit guides, you'll find a reading at Purple Garden that's right for you.

Available Specialties

Each psychic at Purple Garden is highly specialized in their area of expertise, ranging from relationships and health to career and finances.

The site also offers a variety of special discounted packages to ensure you get the most out of your reading. So whether you're a beginner or an experienced pro, Purple Garden's experts have something to offer everyone.

How It Works

When you purchase a reading from Purple Garden, you’ll be connected with a qualified psychic who can help you receive the answers and clarity you need. Then, once you've placed your order, the process is simple — log in, chat with your psychic and get the answers you've been seeking.

Features We Like

The best part about Purple Garden is that you can customize your reading to your needs. Before you begin your session, you can choose to pick from various topics and specialties. Plus, you can select the length of your reading — from five minutes to an hour — and the method of communication you prefer.

Discounts and Promotions

Purple Garden frequently offers discounts and other promotions for new and returning customers to make your reading even more affordable. The site also has a loyalty program that rewards you each time you purchase a lesson, helping you save money on every visit.

Pros

We have highly experienced, skilled readers.

Wide variety of services, including astrology, numerology, and fortune-telling

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Premium rates for readings

Limited scheduling availability

No peer reviews for readers

Regardless of the questions you’re looking to answer, Purple Garden’s online psychic reading service can help you get the clarity and insight you need to make the right decisions in life. In addition, the site's team of experts is available to help uncover future mysteries and guide you down the right path.

#2. Kasamba - Recommended For Tarot Card Reading Online

Kasamba is an online psychic reading site with various tools to help individuals connect with spiritual experts and reveal their inner potential.

With Kasamba, users can tap into a network of psychic professionals around the globe and seek help regarding various areas of life, including love, relationships, career, and more.

Here, we take a closer look at the types of readings offered, available specialties, how it works, features we like, and discounts and promotions from Kasamba.

Types of Readings Offered

Kasamba offers a variety of services to cater to individual needs. Astrology readings are offered, as well as Tarot card readings, psychic readings, numerology readings, crystal ball readings, dream interpretations, past life readings, and aura readings.

Available Specialties

Kasamba is known for its psychics' ability to advise in many specialties. These specialty areas include love, relationships, spiritual growth and healing, family constraints, money, and life lessons. They also offer psychic readings in Spanish and Portuguese.

How it Works

Kasamba makes it easy to connect with a psychic. All users have to do is create an account and search through the available advisors. Then, once users find the right fit, they can connect instantly and begin their journey into spiritual growth.

Features We Like

Kasamba is one of the most famous psychic reading sites for many reasons. First, it offers a unique "Verified Users" section which indicates which psychics have been actively used by other customers. This provides confidence in the quality and reliability of the services offered. Users can also benefit from text chats and audio and video calls.

Discounts and Promotions

Kasamba also offers a few discounts and promotions. For example, new clients receive up to 50 percent off their first reading, and loyal subscribers receive discounts on continued lessons. Plus, the site offers discounts on special occasions like the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Pros

Multiple payment options, including PayPal

Detailed expert reader profiles

24/7 customer service

Cons

No free introductory reading

High costs for readings

Listeners must register to access readings

Kasamba is an excellent resource for those seeking to explore their inner potential by connecting with professional psychics. With its various types of readings and expert advisors, it is an ideal way to enter into an empowering spiritual journey.

#3. Mystic Sense - Popular Psychic Reading Website For Astrology Reading

Are you looking to tune into your intuition and get clear, accurate, and insightful psychic readings? Look no further than Mystic Sense.

Mystic Sense is an online Psychic Reading site that has been transforming and enlightening lives for many years. Let’s take a closer look at this revolutionary site and what makes it stand out from the rest.

Types of Readings Offered

At Mystic Sense, there's a vast selection of readings available. You can choose from Tarot, Clairvoyant, Love & Relationship, Numerology, Dream Analysis, and Astrology readings.

Whether you're searching for clarity on a pressing matter, some guidance on how to cope with a difficult situation, or advice on how to make the best decisions for yourself. Mystic Sense has it all.

Available Specialties

The potential insights available on Mystic Sense are beyond compare. All the readers are highly trained professionals with expertise in the supernatural and esoteric fields.

They specialize in giving readings on a variety of topics. Their specialties include marriage and relationships, career and finances, business advice, dreams, and intuition.

How it Works

Getting a reading with Mystic Sense is a simple process. First, you create an account, then select the lesson you would like from the list of available tasks. The site will then match you with the best reader with expertise in the area you seek advice on. After that, you can begin reading, chat with your psychic and gain insight quickly and easily.

Features We Like

Mystic Sense stands out from the rest because of its impressive features. It provides various reading options, highly experienced qualified readers, and secure payment processing. It also offers 24/7 customer support, an easy-to-use website, and a secure platform to chat with your reader.

Discounts and Promotions

Mystic Sense is a great place to get excellent readings at competitive prices. In addition, they offer many discounts and promotions to help you save further on your tasks. They also have an extensive referral program that allows you to earn rewards and discounts by referring your friends!

Pros

Variety of readers and services

Highly reviewed readers

Members get access to exclusive discounts

Cons

No free introductory readings

No 24/7 available customer service

Expensive menu of services

In conclusion, Mystic Sense is a fantastic online Psychic Reading site that provides top-notch readers with specialist expertise in a wide range of readings.

In addition, it has many features, discounts, and promotions that make it a great place to get lessons. So, if you're looking for great psychic readings and guidance, Mystic Sense is a perfect choice!

#4. Keen - Highly Trusted Psychic Readers To Know About Your Love Life

Are you searching for answers in life? Then, keen is the ideal website for you! Keen offers a wealth of psychic services for both beginners and experienced practitioners.

Our team of experienced psychics is dedicated to providing you with insightful and accurate guidance, no matter what type of reading you're looking for. Here's a closer look at what you can find when you visit our online psychic reading platform.

Types of Readings Offered

At Keen, we offer a comprehensive selection of psychic readings. Our most popular options include tarot card readings, dream interpretations, past life readings, aura readings, angel readings, and astrology readings. Whatever your interests and needs are, you'll find something suitable in our range of services.

Available Specialties

Our psychics are experts in a variety of specialties. They can provide in-depth insight and guidance from love to career advice and more. In addition, we have psychics on hand who specialize in dream interpretation, financial advice, relationship counseling, astrology, numerology, chakra healing, and more.

How It Works

Getting started with Keen is easy. All you need to do is choose the reading you'd like to receive, select an available psychic reader, and create an account. You will then be connected with your reader, who will use their intuitive powers to answer all your questions.

Features We Like

In addition to providing an easy and intuitive platform, we also offer added benefits, such as detailed profiles of each psychic, ratings, and reviews from other customers. This allows you to get an idea of a psychic's accuracy and popularity before you choose them.

Discounts and Promotions

At Keen, we constantly strive to provide our customers with great value. We offer frequent discounts, deals, and promotions to show our customers how much we appreciate them. So be sure to check back regularly to take advantage of any special offers.

Pros

Secure, anonymous payments

24/7 customer service

Free introductory reading

Cons

Generalized psychic readings

Limited reader profiles

Few authentic reviews are available

With Keen, you can find the answers you're looking for. We provide thorough and accurate readings and strive to ensure complete customer satisfaction on every single transaction. Visit us today to see what our psychics can provide for you.

#5. Psychic Oz - Top Rated Tarot Readers & Fortune Tellers

Are you looking for some insight into life's many questions? Look no further than Psychic Oz – a top-rated, trusted virtual psychic reading site that offers personalized readings with some of the industry's most talented psychics.

This website provides all types of tasks, available specialties, and helpful features to assist in your journey of spiritual enlightenment.

Types of Readings Offered

At Psychic Oz, clients receive readings from experienced readers in many different areas, including tarot readings, dream interpretation, astrology and numerology, past life readings, spirit guides, relationship advice, and more. Each lesson is personalized to the individual to provide the most significant insight.

Available Specialties

Psychic Oz also offers special readings when you need extra guidance. Their specialties include fertility, business advice, family matters, love and relationships, and legal issues.

How It Works

Using Psychic Oz is an easy and secure process. Clients first choose the reading they need, either done individually or by a group of psychics working together to get the most accurate results. Afterward, you can select a psychic reader who specializes in the topics you feel most comfortable discussing.

Features We Like

One of the best parts about Psychic Oz is that clients can get insights from multiple psychics. The site also allows you to filter the readings by price and experience, so you can find a reader that fits your budget and needs. The website also offers helpful articles and guidance to help new or returning clients understand psychic readings.

Discounts and Promotions

Psychic Oz is always offering discounts and promotional offers to its customers. New members get a free reading, and returning customers can take advantage of the loyalty program. The site also features different time-sensitive discounts that often change, so check back to see what’s available.

Pros

Monthly discounts for members

Detailed reader profiles

Easy-to-navigate website

Cons

No 24/7 customer service

No free introductory readings

Premium costs for readings

Whether seeking insight into the unknown or gaining understanding to guide life’s questions, Psychic Oz provides an easy and convenient way to connect with experienced readers.

With various types of readings, specialties, helpful features, and discounts, Psychic Oz is the trusted source for extraordinary online psychic readings.

How We Made The List Of Best Psychic Reading Sites?

Finding the best psychics online can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it can be hard to determine which ones are legitimate, experienced psychics and which are not. That is why we decided to produce a comprehensive guide on quickly identifying and ranking the best psychics online.

To begin, we looked at the online psychic's reviews and read through hundreds of comments and feedback from past customers. We considered the ratings, the positivity and negativity of the responses, and how much detail was provided. We also researched the psychics’ experience, as well as their professional credentials and memberships to reputable organizations in the field.

Next, we scoured the web for the best deal on each psychic’s services. We compared prices, levels of service, and other features to identify the best value for our readers. Additionally, we combed through secure payment options and respected third-party review sites, such as the Better Business Bureau, to ensure we were recommending reliable psychics.

Lastly, we took into account the customer experience of each psychic. Was it easy to speak to them? Did they show up on time for their readings? Did they provide accurate information? Did they treat the customer with respect and empathy? All of these factors were taken into consideration when we were ranking the best psychics online.

At the end of our research and ranking process, we developed the most comprehensive and unbiased online list of the best psychics. This guide will help you find the perfect psychic for your present and future needs.

What Is A Psychic Reading?

Psychic readings are a type of spiritual consultation in which an individual seeks guidance and advice through astrology, tarot cards, or other esoteric methods.

During a psychic reading, the individual, referred to as the client, seeks insight into their life, guidance for the present and future decisions, healing from past emotional trauma, and spiritual guidance for other topics. In the hands of a skilled reader, the client can gain a deeper understanding of who they are and their path.

Psychic readers can use various methods to provide insight and clarity, such as numerology, astrology, rune readings, cartomancy, palmistry, horoscopes, and Tarot. Whatever way a reader employs, the ultimate goal is to use the spiritual realms to provide clarity and guidance to the client.

It's important to remember that a psychic reading should be seen as a tool to help guide the client and that the client should take responsibility for their decisions and actions. It should be seen as a form of self-care and spiritual exploration.

Psychic Screening Process

The Psychic Screening Process is used to evaluate and assess the psychological and personal traits of an individual interested in pursuing a career in psychic studies.

The process typically consists of various tests and interviews designed to evaluate the ability of the individual to respond to psychic phenomena, as well as the individual's ability to capture and interpret psychic patterns. It also includes checking the candidate's psychological and physical state to ensure that the individual is qualified for the position.

The process usually starts with a thorough background check and a psychological evaluation to evaluate the applicant's mental and physical aptitude to undertake the job. After that, a set of tests are conducted to assess the individual's level of psychical attunement.

This testing may include assembling images, handwriting analysis, clairvoyance, feeling vibrations, and evaluating the number of psychic signals received by the individual during the test.

After the tests, interviews are conducted to better understand the individual's thoughts, views, and experiences with psychic phenomena. Lastly, qualified experts assess and study the collected information before recommendations are made on whether the candidate is suitable to be inducted into the Psychic Studies field.

Contact Methods For Psychic Readings

When searching for contact methods for psychic readings, many options are available. Depending on your preference, some ways work better than others.

Here are some contact methods to consider if you're searching for a reliable form of communication for psychic readings.

Telephone Readings

Telephone readings are a popular and convenient way to connect with your psychic. You can quickly receive a telephone reading from the comfort of your own home, allowing you to discuss any issues you may be facing. In addition, many psychics offer additional discounts for telephone readings, so be sure to ask about any special offers when booking.

In-Person Readings

For those who prefer a more intimate setting, in-person psychic readings are available in most major cities. This method offers a one-on-one connection with a professional psychic and allows you to ask questions without interruption. This can be a great way to gain clarity on a particular issue.

Video Chat Readings

Another popular form of contact is through video chat readings. This method allows you to receive a lesson from a remote location, allowing for flexibility. Many video chat readings are marketed starting at low rates, so be sure to ask about discounts when booking.

Text Chat Readings

Text chat readings are available for those who prefer a more concise and less expensive way to receive a lesson.

In addition, text chat readings are ideal for those receiving a large volume of assignments, as there is no need to hire a professional psychic. Text chat readings are typically limited in length, but they can still provide meaningful insight.

Regardless of your preferred contact method, always verify that the psychic you use is legitimate before you book a reading.

Make sure you research and read reviews of potential psychics and remember that you should always be prepared with any questions or topics you would like to discuss. With the correct contact method, you can receive a quality psychic reading that will provide insight and clarity on any issues you may be facing.

The Benefits Of Connecting With A Psychic Reader Online

Getting a psychic reading online can be a great way to gain insight into your life and better understand yourself. Psychics can tap into the unseen realms of your life and provide information that can help you make necessary changes.

There are many benefits to getting a psychic reading online, such as access to experienced psychics, the convenience of reading from the comfort of your home, and the cost-effectiveness of psychic readings.

Access to experienced psychics is an excellent benefit of reading a psychic online. The psychics available online are trained professionals who can offer insights into whatever situation may be troubling you.

With the help of a psychic, you can gain insight into the unknown, clarity on your current situation, and move forward with a newfound sense of peace.

The convenience of getting a psychic reading online is one of its most significant benefits. No matter where you are, you can get a psychic reading with just a few clicks of the mouse.

In addition, you can take care of your reading at any time of day or night, and you don't need to leave your home. That means you can fit the reading into your schedule so that it can become part of your weekly routine.

Finally, the cost-effectiveness of getting a psychic reading online must be balanced. Often, online psychics charge a fraction of what in-person psychics charge for their services. Thus, you can get an accurate and comprehensive reading without breaking the bank.

Overall, getting a psychic reading online can offer numerous benefits. With access to experienced psychics, the convenience of doing the task from home, and the cost-effectiveness of online lessons, you can gain valuable insight into your life and move forward with clarity and peace of mind.

Guide To Choosing The Right Psychic Reader

When it comes to using psychic readings to help guide you on the path to your goals, choosing the right psychic reader is essential to provide you with the insights you need.

Here are three critical things to consider when selecting a psychic reader:

Experience:

Examining the qualifications and experience of the psychic reader you are considering is essential. Ask yourself questions such as How long have they been doing readings? Do they have professional certifications? Do they have good references? It is also essential to research online reviews to get an idea of their experience and reputation.

Services Provided:

Each psychic reader offers a unique set of skills and services. Research the specific services provided by each reader to ensure that they can address your individual goals.

For example, some psychics may specialize in areas such as career, relationships, financial matters, and so on. You should ensure that the reader you choose meets your individual needs.

Price:

It is important to check different readers to compare the cost of their services. Also, be aware of any additional fees, such as fees for extra time. On the other hand, many psychic readers offer discounts such as packages and payment plans, so take advantage of them.

By taking the time to consider these three critical factors, you can choose the right psychic reader for your specific needs and goals. Then, with the right reader at your side, you can gain the insight and guidance to help you on your journey.

Types Of Online Psychic Readings

Online psychic readings are a prevalent form of spiritual communication that has been made available thanks to the power of the internet.

A psychic reading is used to gain insight into various aspects of a person's life and can involve providing guidance, unveiling hidden secrets, and predicting the future.

Various psychic readings are available online, each of which takes an entirely different approach to the reading. This article will explore the different types of online psychic readings available, including:

Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card readings involve using a standard 78-card deck of tarot cards to provide insight into a person's life or offer potential answers to their questions.

This reading focuses on the challenges or opportunities a person may face shortly, allowing them to make informed decisions.

Mediumship Readings

Mediumship readings involve connecting with a person in-depth to receive messages regarding their life.

This type of reading often connects to deceased loved ones or spiritual guides to gain insight into a person's life and challenges and helps them understand the constructive choices they need to make.

Fortune Tellers

Fortune tellers use divination tools such as tarot cards, playing cards, hand readings, and crystal balls to decipher potential future outcomes.

This type of reading usually helps people gain insight into their short or long-term objectives but also helps them become conscious of possible future events or prophecies.

Clairvoyant Readings

Clairvoyant readings involve using an individual's intuitive skills to provide guidance, insight, and clarity. This type of reading helps people discover their higher selves and guides them in achieving a more meaningful and fulfilling life.

Online readings provide a convenient and valuable opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding of one's life and future.

Each type of psychic reading offers a unique approach to gaining insight, helping people make informed decisions, clarify their goals and objectives, and better understand their purpose.

Why Do People Get Psychic Readings?

Psychic readings are a popular way for many people to gain insight into their personal lives and future. In particular, people may seek out psychic readings to gain greater clarity and understanding of issues that may be causing them stress or confusion.

Psychic readings can help people to gain understanding and clarity into past events and current circumstances, as well as what lies ahead in the future.

They can be used to explore and gain insight into issues in various aspects of life, from relationships and careers to finances and health. Not only can this help bring peace of mind and clarity, but it can also help provide a sense of hope for the future.

Psychic readings provide a unique outlet for people to discuss their worries and issues in an accepting and confidential manner. During a task, the psychic can give an impartial and unbiased perspective and advise on potential courses of action. This can be a valuable tool for many people to help make informed decisions.

Furthermore, some believe that psychic readings can be spiritually beneficial, allowing individuals to tap into their inner wisdom and gain insight into their lives and destinies. For many people, proceedings obtained through a psychic reading may provide comfort, peace of mind, and even relief from unhappiness.

In conclusion, psychic readings provide an invaluable opportunity for seeking understanding and peace of mind; therefore, many people turn to them for support and guidance throughout their lives.

FAQs About Psychic Reading Platforms

Q1: What is an Online Psychic Reading?

A1: Online Psychic Readings use clairvoyance and other psychic abilities to provide intuitive guidance and insight into your situation or issue.

Q2: Is Online Psychic Reading accurate?

A2: A trained and experienced psychic reader can provide highly accurate readings through an online platform.

Q3: How can I find an accurate Online Psychic Reading?

A3: Look for a psychic reader who is reputable, experienced, and has a strong track record of providing accurate readings. Additionally, always feel free to ask questions to understand better how a psychic reading works.

Q4: Are Online Psychic Readings expensive?

A4: Prices for Online Psychic Readings vary, so depending on the reader you choose, the cost can be pretty affordable.

Final Thoughts About The Top Online Psychic Reading Platforms

In conclusion, online psychic readings can provide invaluable insight and guidance into our lives. Whether looking for valuable advice about your finances, romance, career, or any other part of your life, online psychics can help you take a step back from your daily life and gain a new sense of clarity and perspective.

With so many talented psychics, take the time to read reviews and testimonials from real customers to find the best online psychic reading for your needs. Then check out the ones in this blog post for a unique online psychic reading experience.