Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

Best Essay Writing Service: The 6 Top-Rated Companies Reviewed in 2023

Many students struggle with writing, as many obstacles can prevent people from writing effectively. Linguistic barriers, school stress and performance anxiety are just a few of them.

However, there are some solutions available. If you need to write an essay but are running out of time and energy, consider using essay writing websites.

This guide features the best paper writing services in 2023, with comprehensive reviews, and pros and cons for each option.

The top essay writing companies mentioned below are the most popular according to thousands of reviews across search engines and social media platforms, so you are sure to find one that fits your unique needs.

The best writing services in the United States are the following:

BBQPapers: The Best Overall, Most Professional Site PaperHelp: Runner-up SpeedyPaper: Fair Price GradeMiners: The Fastest Writing Service EssayPro: Best Choice of Writers 99Papers: Best for Regular Discounts

What is an Essay Writing Service?

Essay writing services typically consist of open platforms where students can request writing help from independent freelance writers.

These freelance essay writers usually have industry accreditations and extensive experience. You can pay them to work on your essays, ensuring you always meet all deadlines and receive a good grade.

Some academic writing services include plagiarism checks, free revisions, and additional perks to incentivize customers. Depending on your chosen company, you can also benefit from discounts, promotions, and sales.

Because these companies cater to students, they often offer lenient revision policies, affordable rates, and responsive customer support.

Academic writing companies are ideal for many students needing more time, energy, or resources to complete an assignment.

They work well for:

Secondary and Tertiary-Education Students

Graduate students

Business Owners & Entrepreneurs

Professionals

Non-native English speakers

Those with tight deadlines or a heavy workload.

The List of the 6 Best Essay Writing Services in the U.S.

1. BBQPapers: Best Overall & Most Professional Site

BBQPapers is the overall best paper writing service on this list.

Since 2013, the company has provided high-quality essays to struggling college students, and BBQPapers is one of the only sites that offer research paper writing, making it the best college paper writing service out there.

BBQPapers hires only the top 2% of applicants, so you can consistently expect strong writing, rigorous adherence to academic protocol, well-researched facts, complete originality, and a swift timeline on your assignment.

The company has a 4.5 on TrustPilot and thousands of excellent reviews across social media.

With professional college essay writers, affordable rates, and all-around excellent customer service, BBQPapers is the best writing service available today.

Review

BBQPapers is the best choice for all students.

This is the best option if you’re looking for a professional college essay writing service. The company only hires experienced, accredited writers who specialize in college-level subjects. BBQPapers carefully vets its contractors, and the website claims that it employs the top 2% of applicants. Our research indicates that BBQPapers are the best in the industry.

Since most writers have experience in the field, they are accustomed to academic jargon, speedy deadlines, and research protocol.

Although BBQPapers has slightly higher rates than similar sites, the company offers a better return on your investment than most others. With this service, you can count on a high-quality paper with free plagiarism reports and grammar/editing checks.

You can set a deadline for your paper; the minimum, according to BBQPapers, is only three hours. This short turnaround time is ideal for students facing end-of-year exams and tight deadlines.

BBQPapers is affordable, with essays starting at $5.85 per 100 words. Although this rate is slightly higher than most, it includes free plagiarism and editorial checks, so it is worth it in the long run. Many other companies will require an additional fee for plagiarism checks, which is an advantage over other services.

Best of all, BBQPapers offers excellent customer service that is responsive, cordial, and swift.

You can benefit from a loyalty program that awards discounts of up to 15%. Additionally, the company frequently offers discounts and promotions for students in need.

Lastly, you can request a refund on your payment within 60 days if you aren’t satisfied.

Pros & Cons

Before using BBQPapers, consider the pros and cons below.

Pros:

Well-researched, plagiarism-free papers

You will work with the professional essay writer

Loyalty programs and rewards

Prompt delivery to your email address

High customer satisfaction

Free grammar, editorial, and plagiarism checks.

Frequent discounts, promotions, and sales

Cons:

The website has a complicated interface and may be challenging to navigate

More expensive than other services.

Long and complex registration process.

Bottom Line

BBQPapers is an excellent option for most students and professionals seeking high-quality essay writing services.

The company is responsive and professional and hires only the best essay writers to fulfill orders. Your online essay writer will have the requisite training to complete your papers and do so within the timeline provided.

Consider using BBQPapers for your essay writing needs.

PaperHelp is our runner-up for its professionalism, efficiency, and excellent quality.

With a 4.2 on TrustPilot and a 4.4 on SiteJabber, this reliable writing service provider boasts some of the highest ratings in the industry.

PaperHelp hires professional paper writers with higher-education degrees to write essays, research papers, theses, dissertations, capstone projects, white papers, policy memos, studies, and more.

Consider using PaperHelp if you need a well-written, well-researched, college-level paper.

Review

This company offers college paper writing services that challenge the competition regarding affordability, originality, and customer service.

PaperHelp hires only the best writers with industry accreditations and Ph.D. and Master's degrees. Thus, you can expect a paper that is original, well-researched, appropriately checked for grammar and errors, and free of plagiarism.

You can also request additional feedback and revisions if you aren’t satisfied with your paper.

PaperHelp is a company that prides itself on offering affordable services to students so that you can expect relatively low rates compared to similar services.

PaperHelp typically charges around $10 a page at a minimum, but your rate will depend on the content and length of your essay. Additionally, the company frequently offers discounts and promotions. You can receive a 5% discount when you spend up to $500 on the platform and pay an additional fee to expedite your paper.

The platform boasts high-security features like data encryption and secure payment portals, so you don’t have to worry about compromising your credit card information and personal details.

Unlike its competitors, PaperHelp allows you to track the progress of your order on your smartphone or computer, and you can sign up to receive consistent updates and notifications if you want to keep tabs on your order.

The only drawback is that you may incur additional costs if you opt for a plagiarism check or expedited timeline, so remember to factor these charges into your budget.

Ultimately, PaperHelp is an ideal choice for most.

Pros & Cons

Although PaperHelp is one of the best options available, consider potential pros and cons before opting for this service.

Pros:

Affordable costs and frequent discounts

Work with professional writer with PhD or Masters degree

Loyalty rewards, including 5% discounts on every $500 spent

Responsive, credible customer service

Order tracking available

Three free revisions for every client

Plagiarism check and expedited writing available

Cons:

Additional costs for plagiarism checks and expedited writing

Less reliable quality than other companies

Admissions essays are significantly more expensive than others (upwards of $100 per page).

Bottom Line

PaperHelp is an excellent resource for students seeking quick, professional essay writing services. This company is top-notch and hires only the best writers so you can count on the quality of your finished product.

Remember that you may incur additional fees for extra perks like plagiarism checks, but it will be worth it in the end when you get the grade you want.

3. SpeedyPaper: Fair Price

SpeedyPaper has been around since 2015 and consistently offers high-quality essays to college and graduate students everywhere.

SpeedyPaper employs professional writers to craft their papers, and the company ensures that its services are affordable to most students.

With super-fast turnaround times and discounts available, this service is perfect for those seeking fair prices for satisfactory services.

Review

SpeedyPaper is an essay writing company that offers high-quality academic essays to needy students. This service has a 4.9 on Sitejabber, though the company is still relatively new.

This company hires expert writers to craft top-quality essays with specialized research, free plagiarism checker, and meticulous edits. Each paper writer possesses a broad spectrum of knowledge and interests so you can count on a writer on staff with an understanding of your subject.

Additionally, the company hires writers who have received high ratings on their work and demonstrated an ability to conduct comprehensive research. Your paper may take a little longer with this company than with others, but it will likely be of higher quality than most.

SpeedyPaper offers affordable pricing that beats out competitive rates. With pages starting at $9, you can count on top-quality paper without breaking the bank.

The company also offers frequent discounts and promotions. For example, new customers automatically earn a 9% discount upon making their first purchase.

SpeedyPaper occasionally hires foreign writers to keep its services affordable, so look out for minor idiomatic mistakes and awkward phrasing.

Other than that, this service is ideal for those seeking unbeatable rates for top-quality essays.

Pros & Cons

There are benefits and drawbacks to using SpeedyPaper. Consider the following.

Pros:

Lowest base prices in the market

Screened and accredited writers

Readily available discounts (9% off upon first purchase)

A favorable refund policy makes it easy to request your money back

A broad spectrum of expertise and meticulous research protocol

A high-quality website that is easy to navigate

Free plagiarism checker

Cons:

Occasional non-native speaker mistakes

Less efficient than other services at times

No up-front information about individual writers

Bottom Line

SpeedyPaper is a relatively cheap essay writing service for those seeking unbeatable prices and relatively fast turnaround times. Although you may be able to find a faster service, you won’t find better prices.

SpeedyPaper ensures top-quality writing and offers free plagiarism checks, so you don’t have to worry about paying for a mediocre paper.

Ultimately, this is an excellent choice for most students on a budget.

4. GradeMiners: The Fastest Writing Service

GradeMiners is one of the top rated essay writing services with over a decade of consistently positive reviews.

This company, founded in the early 2010s, offers super-fast delivery speeds for well-written, plagiarism-free essays.

Consider using GradeMiners if you run out of time to meet a deadline or consistently need a speedy and trusted essay writing service.

Review

GradeMiners hires only the best writers with degrees, credentials, and positive reviews.

With GradeMiners, you can count on receiving a top-quality essay complete with grammar checks, edits, revisions, and plagiarism reports.

GradeMiners is ideal for beginners since the registration process is relatively easy and requires little effort.

You simply sign up on the website and enter the details of your paper. There are no lengthy registration processes or verification checks. Additionally, nearly 75% of essays ordered from GradeMiners are delivered before the indicated deadline, which ensures that you can make your final checks before submitting your paper.

GradeMiners offers a few competitive prices, with rates starting at $15.24; this is a small price to pay for the rapid delivery of a well-written essay.

GradMiners offers promotions and incentives for new customers, including a 15% discount upon your first order, which is more than most companies are willing to offer.

With GradeMiners, it’s best to stick to relatively simple or open-ended subjects since their writers may not be native English speakers or specialists in your given topic.

Remember to consider the pros and cons below before ordering from GradeMiners.

Pros & Cons

The following are some of the top highlights and complaints about GradeMiners.

Pros:

Super-fast deliveries, with 70-75% of orders turned in before the deadline.

Responsive and compliant writers

Incentives for recurring purchases and loyal customers.

Flexible revision policies.

Originality and plagiarism checks are guaranteed.

No lengthy registration or onboarding

Simple and accessible website.

Cons:

No refund or money-back guarantee policy

The customer service team is often challenging to reach and needs more expertise.

No up-front information about writers.

Relatively expensive pricing structures.

Bottom Line

GradeMiners is an excellent solution if you need a paper delivered quickly and efficiently to your inbox.

Remember to place simple or open-ended orders, given that your writer may need more experience with the provided topic.

GradeMiner is the way to go for tight deadlines and flexible budgets.

5.EssayPro: Best Choice of Writers

EssayPro is one of the industry's most highly rated, widely used online essay writing services.

The company is known for its top writers with broad expertise, and each writer approaches every assignment with professionalism, care, and attention.

With EssayPro, you can count on affordable pricing, adherence to academic protocol, and consistent clarity and originality.

Review

EssayPro is one of the best options available if you need a professional essay writing service.

This company has a clear and consistent reputation for excellent writing quality, well-researched papers, and responsive writers who adhere to conventions and selected academic protocols.

With EssayPro, you can request that writers adhere to the standards and conventions of your institution, country, or academic field. This is a massive advantage compared to other companies since you aren’t likely to find writers well-versed in your academic standards elsewhere.

EssayPro boasts relatively affordable rates according to reviews across social media and ranking websites, though prices are not immediately apparent on the website.

The best part of EssayPro’s business model is that it is a genuine marketplace format, which means that you can preview different writers and select your writer based on your preferences, values, and needs.

The company requires writers to submit credentials, personal information, and writing samples, so this is one of the best choices for those who prefer options. Alternatively, choosing from a vast pool of writers may take some time, so remember to factor this in when estimating your deadline.

EssayPro is widely used among college and graduate students for various assignments, from speeches to dissertations, so you will likely find a writer well-suited to your specific task.

Ultimately, you can’t go wrong with EssayPro—and if anything goes wrong, you can benefit from responsive customer service and flexible revision and refund policies.

Pros & Cons

Consider the pros and cons of using EssayPro before signing up.

Pros:

Relatively affordable rates

24/7 support, responsive techs, and writers

Highly qualified writers who can adhere to specific academic conventions

Free originality and plagiarism checks

Free revisions for 30 days

Preview writer credentials and choose according to your preferences

Cons:

Prices not immediately available

Selecting your writer from a vast, diverse group of writers is often time-consuming and can be difficult.

You may need help finding a writer if you have a complicated topic.

Writers may only sometimes be able to meet deadlines, and customers report that writers frequently request extensions.

Bottom Line

EssayPro is ideal for those seeking a comprehensive, expert solution to their essay writing needs. With this company, you can count on reliable customer service, qualified writers, and adherence to research protocol and academic genres.

EssayPro is best for those who don’t have strict deadlines or those with plenty of time to complete a given assignment.

Use EssayPro if you need a well-written project for your college or graduate class.

6. 99Papers: Best for Regular Discounts

99Papers is one of the most customer-friendly and reliable essay writing services available.

This company cares about its customer base, and if you work with them, you stand to earn discounts, promotions, cash back, and premium, competitive prices.

No other company offers as many incentives as 99Papers, which is ideal for students and professionals on a budget who frequently need quality and affordable essay writing services.

Review

99Papers is the best writing service for frequent discounts, promotions, and premium offers.

The company has a 4.8 on Trustpilot and a 4.9 on Sitejabber. They offer expert writing assistance and turnaround times as quick as three hours, making this an ideal option for students working with tight deadlines.

This company caters primarily to high school and college students. To that end, 99Papers prioritizes affordability and access for all. You can count on consistently low prices, and this company offers cash back on your spending.

99Papers frequently offers seasonal promotions and bonuses depending on the time of year. Check the website often if you want additional discounts on quality essay writing.

There is a loyalty program for returning customers, and once you order the first time, you can opt to receive regular emails about rewards.

Although 99Papers doesn’t offer the best writing quality, it lets you preview samples of each writer’s work before making an investment, allowing you to make an informed decision about your chosen writer.

Although 99Papers typically has a responsive customer service team, their phone support channel is currently not operational, so you will have to reach them via live chat for the time being.

The website is easy to access and beginner-friendly, so you may find the answers to your questions. Additionally, there are plenty of reviews of the company online so that you can consult digital resources should you run into an issue.

Consider using 99Papers if you are strapped for cash but need a high-quality essay delivered to your inbox.

Pros & Cons

Consider the pros and cons before submitting an assignment to 99Papers.

Pros:

Affordable services with frequent bonuses and promotions

A consistent loyalty program for returning customers

Writing samples are available for most writers.

Customers can choose their writers.

The website is easy to navigate, and the learning curve is manageable.

Cons:

More options make finding a good writer easier.

Preview samples are not always representative of a writer’s work.

There are writers of all different skill sets and levels on this platform, so remember to use your judgment.

No phone support.

Bottom Line

99Papers is a legit essay writing service for students and professionals on a tight budget. This company offers frequent bonuses, promotions, and sales, and a comprehensive loyalty program keeps its customers returning for more.

Consider 99Papers if you need a quality essay at an affordable price.

FAQs About Essay Writing Services Online

If you are still deciding which college paper writing service to choose, consider some of our most frequently asked questions below.

Are essay writing services worth it?

Hiring an expert essay writer is totally worth it for most students and professionals.

Writing essays is incredibly time-consuming and isn’t always accessible to international students and those with learning exceptionalities. To that end, an academic writing company can help a student improve their grades and the quality of their writing.

Will I get caught if I buy an essay?

Most essay writing services practice customer confidentiality. Remember to choose a custom essay writing service with a clear privacy policy. You can usually find privacy policies on company websites.

Remember to check your paper for plagiarism—even if the company offers a plagiarism check—since you can never be sure.

If you use an essay writing website from this list, you can count on their originality and consistency.

What is the best essay writing service in the USA?

According to research, reviews, and rankings, BBQPapers is the best essay writing service in the industry.

However, most of the services on this list are reputable and reliable so you can expect quality from any of them.

Ultimately, the best writing service fits your needs and specifications. For example, consider choosing PaperHelp or a similarly high-quality essay writer service if you need a research paper.

Are essay writing services legal?

Yes, essay writing services are entirely legal.

These companies adhere to local laws and serve a particular purpose. It isn’t illegal to seek writing help; essay writers often help students improve their grades and quality of life.

Can Turnitin detect essays bought online?

Turnitin is a plagiarism checker that many teachers and professors use to check their students’ work. Plagiarized articles will typically fail to pass a Turnitin test, and the consequences of a plagiarism accusation can be unpleasant.

An original article will pass a Turnitin test. Most companies on this list purport to offer 100% original papers, so you should be okay with failing the test.

If the company you choose only offers paid plagiarism checks, consider paying the additional fee since you don’t want to end up with an accusation of plagiarism.

Ultimately, it is always best to check your paper for plagiarism before turning it in—even if an essay service claims to complete plagiarism checks.

How can I pay someone to write my essay?

First, choose a reputable writing company from this list. Avoid working with freelancers since their work can be unreliable. It’s best to work with professional essay writers from the companies we have listed here.

Then, register on the website and enter your assignment details. Some companies allow you to choose writers, while others don’t. Choose a company that guarantees confidentiality and plagiarism-free work. Legitimate essay writing services will offer reliable and secure payment methods, so you can be assured that your financial details are secure.

The process is relatively easy and offers excellent benefits.

How long does it take to have my paper written for me by professional essay writers?

Timelines vary depending on the company you choose and the specifications of your assignment.

With some companies, you can pay an additional fee for expedited turnaround. You may receive your essay in as little as three hours.

Alternatively, if you want a more prolonged assignment, writers may need additional time to conduct research, adhere to academic conventions, and check for plagiarism and originality.

What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

If you aren’t confident with your paper, you may be able to return it and request revisions.

Some companies offer free revisions, while others demand a fee. You may also benefit from a refund policy since many companies will return your money if you aren’t satisfied.

Remember to communicate clearly and immediately inform customer service if you aren’t happy with your product, especially for any college essay writing services, as there may be strict guidelines associated with revision and completion times.

How to find the best essay writing service reviews?

Use this guide to find the best reviews for legit essay writing services. Alternatively, you can check third-party websites like TrustPilot, Sitejabber, and others.

Many customers will also post reviews on social media and third-party platforms, and you can typically find feedback on blogs and websites across the web.

Review reviews are only part of a comprehensive assessment, so consult this guide for thorough information.

Are essay writing services safe?

Trustworthy essay services are secure and absolutely safe to use. The services on this list are vetted and consistently highly reviewed, so you don’t have to worry about security.

However, always keep sensitive information private and use verified payment portals to avoid issues. You must read the fine print and check the company’s privacy policies to protect your information.

If you are worried about security, avoid working with freelancers and non-accredited writers since independent contractors are less likely to protect your information.

How do I find the best college essay writing service?

We have rounded up the top essay writing services for you. Consider choosing one of the essay services on this list or BBQPapers for an excellent all-around experience.

However, consider researching each writing company according to your particular needs, preferences, and requirements. You may find another writing website that accommodates you better.

Conclusion

If you need a high-quality essay quickly, consider using one of the essay writing services on this list. We have researched each company to ensure the highest quality so that you can count on a reliable and valuable product.

If you haven’t decided which service to use, consider BBQPapers since customer reviews and research indicate that this is the best college essay service available.

Ultimately, you can save time, energy, and grades with the exemplary essay writing service.