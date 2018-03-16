Star-studded live 'Beauty and the Beast' concert to happen in Los Angeles

Can’t get enough of “Beauty and the Beast"?

A star-studded cast is going to perform a live concert of music from “Beauty and the Beast,” and the spectacle already has a host of famous names attached to it, including Zooey Deschanel, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Krakowski and Anthony Evans.

BIG NEWS! Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is coming to the @hollywoodbowl on 5/25 and 5/26 and I’m singing the songs of Belle! Tickets go on sale on 3/16 but you can get yours early TOMORROW 3/13 at 10am PT w/ the code: BELLE https://t.co/ZGqpDIJTCK! #beautyandthebowl pic.twitter.com/wP2l08U3sE — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) March 12, 2018

The performance will be for two nights only (May 25 and May 26) at the Hollywood Bowl in in Los Angeles. If you live in the area or have plans to visit there soon, you can try to snag some tickets to the concert. (But they aren’t cheap! Ticket prices range from $96 to $348).

But no doubt it will be worth every penny, as the actors and singers for this live concert have major musical chops. Deschanel (who will play Belle) has been singing professionally for years, and she is also part of the beloved indie duo She & Him. Diggs (who will play Gaston) has performed in a number of musicals, including “Rent” (he is also featured on the “Rent” film soundtrack). Grammer (who will be performing “Be Our Guest” as Lumiere) also has major Broadway chops, as he starred in “La Cage aux Folles” as Georges.

Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl and Here's the Cast List: https://t.co/I8NyCg1GZv pic.twitter.com/nA5rau1yda — Disney (@Disney) March 12, 2018

Director of the concert, Richard Kraft, said in a statement, “Like our celebration of Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, we are mixing film, live music, singers, dancers, digital projections, effects, and special guest artists to create an event that pays homage to the original movie but also delivers something that can only be experienced live.”

Comedian Rebel Wilson (who previously appeared in Kraft’s live rendition of “The Little Mermaid” as Ursula) has ingeniously been cast as Gaston’s sidekick, LeFou. (Of course, we know the girl can sing thanks to her hilarious work on “Pitch Perfect”).

There have been no plans announced as of yet to televise the “Beauty and the Beast” concert, but let’s cross our fingers, because this is going to be epic!

