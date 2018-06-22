Hallmark's Christmas in July programming will begin soon

If you’re a Christmas movie fanatic, teh second most looked-forward-to event of the year is right around the corner. The only thing that trumps the “Christmas in July” round-up of holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel is the actual holiday season itself. But since Christmas is still six months away, Hallmark is hoping their upcoming programming will help get you through!

The very special 10-day viewing event is called “Christmas Keepsake Week,” and will feature holiday-themed movie marathons beginning July 13 and going through July 22 (though as of this writing, their website also lists Christmas-themed programming that runs through July 26).

Seriously, what could be better? (Besides Christmas, of course.)

Some Hallmark classics — including “Finding Santa,” “Christmas Next Door” and “Coming Home for Christmas” — will appear throughout the week. But you’ll also get a first look at some up the new films Hallmark has in store for the 2018 holiday season. This is extremely exciting news considering they’re set to release a total of 34 new films this year!

If pulling out your Christmas PJs and sipping hot cocoa while avoiding a scorching hot summer day sounds ideal to you, you’re definitely going to want to tune in to the Hallmark channel.

While you’re at it, why not make a sweet holiday-time treat like this adorable melted snowman bark!

And as long as you’re planning to stay indoors and pretend it’s cold and wintry out, you may want to invite your Christmas-loving friends over and turn it into a party. Because this Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game is definitely more fun with a crowd — and is sure to lift your spirits, just as the holiday season would!

The game asks you to take a drink if the main character’s name has to do with Christmas, if someone disses fake Christmas trees and so much more. And if you’ve ever watched a Hallmark Christmas movie before, you know this means you’ll be drinking quite a bit of eggnog!

Here’s the full schedule for “Christmas in July” event. Learn more on the Hallmark website and get ready to bring in the Christmas cheer — a few months in advance.

Friday, July 13

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: Miss Christmas

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: Sharing Christmas

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: A Royal Christmas

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: The Christmas Cottage

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: Finding Santa

Saturday, July 14

7 a.m. EST/6 a.m. CST: Let It Snow

9 a.m. EST/8 a.m. CST: My Christmas Dream

11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CST: A Wish for Christmas

1 p.m. EST/12 p.m. CST: A December Bride

3 p.m. EST/2 p.m. CST: A Gift to Remember

5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST: Marry Me at Christmas

7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST: With Love, Christmas

9 p.m. EST/8 p.m CST: Christmas Next Door

Sunday, July 15

7 a.m. EST/6 a.m. CST: A Dream of Christmas

9 a.m. EST/8 a.m. CST: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CST: A Royal Christmas

1 p.m. EST/12 p.m. CST: Christmas Under Wraps

3 p.m. EST/2 p.m. CST: Switched for Christmas

5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST: Miss Christmas

7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST: Christmas at Holly Lodge

9 p.m. EST/8 p.m CST: Coming Home for Christmas

Monday, July 16

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: A December Bride

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: Marry Me at Christmas

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: Christmas Connection

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: A Gift to Remember

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: Christmas Connection

Tuesday, July 17

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: The Mistletoe Promise

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: The Christmas Cottage

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: Enchanted Christmas

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: Switched for Christmas

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: The Mistletoe Inn

Wednesday, July 18

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: Crown for Christmas

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: Christmas Getaway

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: 12 Gifts of Christmas

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: Coming Home for Christmas

Thursday, July 19

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: Snow Bride

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: Christmas Incorporated

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: Royal New Year’s Eve

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: The Nine Lives of Christmas

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: Christmas Next Door

Friday, July 20

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: Christmas List

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: My Christmas Dream

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: With Love, Christmas

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: Christmas Under Wraps

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: Christmas at Holly Lodge

Saturday, July 21

7 a.m. EST/6 a.m. CST: Royal New Year’s Eve

9 a.m. EST/8 a.m. CST: Sharing Christmas

11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CST: Christmas Connection

1 p.m. EST/12 p.m. CST: Miss Christmas

3 p.m. EST/2 p.m. CST: Coming Home for Christmas

5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST: Christmas Getaway

7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST: Finding Santa

9 p.m. EST/8 p.m CST: Switched for Christmas

11 p.m. EST/10 p.m. CST: Christmas: A First Look Preview Special (Premiere)

Sunday, July 22

7a/6c: Crown for Christmas

9a/8c: Mistletoe Inn

11a/10c: Christmas Next Door

1/12c: Enchanted Christmas

3 p.m. EST/2 p.m. CST: The Sweetest Christmas

5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST: The Christmas Cottage

7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST: Christmas in Evergreen

9 p.m. EST/8 p.m CST: A Gift to Remember

Monday, July 23

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: My Christmas Love

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: A Bride for Christmas

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: Let It Snow

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: Christmas Getaway

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: With Love, Christmas

Tuesday, July 24

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: Christmas Land

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: Christmas Cookies

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: Christmas Under Wraps

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: Christmas at Holly Lodge

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: The Sweetest Christmas

Wednesday, July 25

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: A Wish for Christmas

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: Christmas Next Door

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: Finding Santa

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: Marry Me at Christmas

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: A Gift to Remember

Thursday, July 26

12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST: Christmas in Homestead

2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST: A Cookie Cutter Christmas

4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST: A December Bride

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST: Christmas in Evergreen

8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST: Switched for Christmas

