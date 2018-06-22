Hallmark's Christmas in July programming will begin soon
If you’re a Christmas movie fanatic, teh second most looked-forward-to event of the year is right around the corner. The only thing that trumps the “Christmas in July” round-up of holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel is the actual holiday season itself. But since Christmas is still six months away, Hallmark is hoping their upcoming programming will help get you through!
The very special 10-day viewing event is called “Christmas Keepsake Week,” and will feature holiday-themed movie marathons beginning July 13 and going through July 22 (though as of this writing, their website also lists Christmas-themed programming that runs through July 26).
Seriously, what could be better? (Besides Christmas, of course.)
Some Hallmark classics — including “Finding Santa,” “Christmas Next Door” and “Coming Home for Christmas” — will appear throughout the week. But you’ll also get a first look at some up the new films Hallmark has in store for the 2018 holiday season. This is extremely exciting news considering they’re set to release a total of 34 new films this year!
If pulling out your Christmas PJs and sipping hot cocoa while avoiding a scorching hot summer day sounds ideal to you, you’re definitely going to want to tune in to the Hallmark channel.
While you’re at it, why not make a sweet holiday-time treat like this adorable melted snowman bark!
And as long as you’re planning to stay indoors and pretend it’s cold and wintry out, you may want to invite your Christmas-loving friends over and turn it into a party. Because this Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game is definitely more fun with a crowd — and is sure to lift your spirits, just as the holiday season would!
The game asks you to take a drink if the main character’s name has to do with Christmas, if someone disses fake Christmas trees and so much more. And if you’ve ever watched a Hallmark Christmas movie before, you know this means you’ll be drinking quite a bit of eggnog!
Here’s the full schedule for “Christmas in July” event. Learn more on the Hallmark website and get ready to bring in the Christmas cheer — a few months in advance.