7-Eleven Stores Now Have Tater Tot Bars With All Kinds Of Toppings
Kaitlin Gates
11:30 AM, Mar 30, 2018
Oh, 7-Eleven, where would we be without you? From Slurpees to Big Gulps to a slice of pizza at 2 a.m., anyone lucky enough to have a 7-Eleven store nearby can always count on it to have just what they need when they need it most. And now, the convenience store chain’s menu is adding one of mankind’s greatest culinary creations: tater tots.
Participating 7-Eleven locations are now offering tater tots and the ability to customize them with up to 10 nacho-like toppings, in addition to ketchup and mustard. Each store varies, but toppings you may find include chili sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, diced onions, sliced jalapeno peppers, green relish and pickles.
Of course, IMHO nothing beats tater tots and ranch dressing, and that’ll be there, too.
Forgive me for asking an obvious question—but why offer a tater tot bar in the first place?
“Tots are hot,” 7âEleven Director of Fresh Food Robin Murphy said in a press release. “They’re served up on appetizer menus at trendy bars and restaurants. You can even find tots and topping bars at weddings.”