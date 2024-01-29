Princess Kate released from hospital following abdominal surgery

The royal family announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was released from a hospital Monday after having a planned abdominal surgery.

Representatives for the princess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, said the surgery was successful. She was expected at the time to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before continuing her recovery at home.

Representatives for Princess Catherine announced the procedure on Jan. 17.

Royal officials say she is "making good progress."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," said a statement by the Royal Family. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

The royal family said Kate, wife of Prince William, was expected to not take part in any public events until after Easter.

The princess turned 42 earlier this month.

Her procedure comes as King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital last Friday to undergo a scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace said that the king's condition is benign, but he would need to cancel all public appearances until further notice.

