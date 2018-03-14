Where to watch NCAA Tournament in Las Vegas | 2018

Las Vegas is widely considered one of the best cities to watch the NCAA Men's basketball tournament. Both locals and tourist flock to watch their favorite universities take the court in hopes that their team will be the ones cutting down the nets.

In preparation for the 2018 NCAA tournament, we've put together a list of March Madness food specials and viewing parties in Las Vegas.

VIEWING PARTIES

COMMUNITY WATCH PARTIES

Clark County is hosting community watch parties for the college basketball games at Doolittle Community Center and Pearson Community Center. Admission is free. Games will be shown from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There will be free food, giveaways, a dunk contest and three-point shootout. Doolittle is located near Martin Luther King Bouelvard and Lake Mead and Pearson is located near MLK and Carey Avenue.

5 O’ CLOCK SOMEWHERE BAR

Whisk away to Margaritaville at 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar for a slam dunk experience. Food and beverage packages start at $75+ per person and include a bucket of beers, snacks, large projector screen and beer pong to keep the competitive atmosphere going throughout the games.

ALIANTE HOTEL-CASINO

Aliante’s Race and Sports Book will host March Hoopla viewings, offering food and drink specials during the games and an elevated viewing experience with their all-new digital laser projectors. Viewings will be held starting from March 13 through April 2. Food and drink specials include Nathan’s hot dogs at $1.50 and potato chips at $2.

ALIBI ULTRA LOUNGE AT ARIA

Enjoy every round of the exciting tournament at Alibi Ultra Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino, where guests can enjoy an upbeat atmosphere perfect for experiencing the thrilling series of games. With premium food offerings available from Herringbone including the chilaquiles (available 9-11 a.m.) and shrimp cocktail, as well as several hi-def monitors broadcasting the matchups.Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

ALTO BAR

The largest bar at Caesars Palace, Alto Bar, is the perfect spot for all the hoops action and is conveniently located steps away from Caesars Palace’s famous Race & Sports Book. For $299++ per day, guests can enjoy an all-you-care-to-eat buffet, or can reserve a package for $750++ for three-days. Guests looking for the ultimate hoops on the Strip experience can book the “He Got Game” package in the bar’s private room for $10,000 for a group of 20 friends, which includes a food & drink package and team jersey of choice for each member of the group.

BALLY'S RACE & SPORTS BOOK

Bally’s Race & Sports Book is the perfect basketball lover’s hideaway, located on the lower level of the hotel and casino. With drink specials, multiple big-screen projections and high-definition televisions, the action is non-stop. Drink packages are available, ranging from $25 to $125+.

BOUND

For those who prefer intimate lounge seating and craft cocktails with their basketball, Bound is the perfect spot. For $150++, guests can enjoy prime views of The Cromwell Sports Book, three drink tickets and a voucher to Eatwell for the choice of one pizza or order of Barbary Dogs.

BURGER BRASSERIE

Burger Brasserie offers a French interpretation of a classic American staple—the hamburger—in a lively sports bar environment. The restaurant will open early at 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A special game day menu will be available all weekend long including breakfast dishes.

CABO WABO CANTINA

Beer, shots, and basketball will come together at Cabo Wabo Cantina. Located inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Cabo Wabo Cantin will show all of the college basketball tournament games from Mar. 13 through April 2.

The March Mayhem viewing parties will include beer buckets priced at $23 on Cabo Wabo’s Strip-side patio. Plus, Cabo Wabo will serve the ‘Mad Platter’ made with artisan tortilla chips topped with a house cheese blend, refried beans, jalapeños, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, priced at $14.95

CAESARS PALACE RACE & SPORTS BOOK

Consistently recognized among the best places in Las Vegas for sports betting, the newly remodeled Race & Sports Book at Caesars Palace is an environment where energy runs high and winning runs rampant. Las Vegas bettors and college basketball enthusiasts alike can follow all the action on a 138 feet LED video wall capable of 96 different screen configurations, the largest on the Las Vegas Strip.

CALIFORNIA HOTEL-CASINO

The Cal is hosting March Hoopla viewing parties on March 15 through March 18 at the Ohana and Maile rooms. Admission is free and doors open at 8:30 a.m. Basketball fans attending the viewing parties can enjoy the following food and drink specials:

Chicken wings $6

Pizza by the slice $5

Hamburgers $5

Nachos with chili cheese $4.50

Soft pretzels with cheese $3.50

Nachos with cheese $3.50

Hot dogs $2.50

Popcorn $1.50

Shots of Patron, Jägermeister and Fireball $4

CARNAVAL COURT

College basketball meets an open-air street party at the center of the Strip at Carnaval Court. Your outdoor man cave comes complete with a VIP table for six guests and a bottle of Skyy Vodka, with packages starting at $350+.

THE CROMWELL SPORTS BOOK

Grab a seat at The Cromwell’s new sports book and enjoy all the action on its 32-foot-long by nine-foot-tall LED video wall that will make you feel like you’re courtside. Packages start at $250++ and include a bucket of beers or three drink tickets and a voucher to Eatwell for choice of one pizza or order of Barbary Dogs.

ELDORADO CASINO

Bud Light specials will be offered at Eldorado’s casino bars during all March Hoopla basketball tournament games starting on March 13 through April 2.

Bud Light specials include $1.50 draft beers and $2 bottled beers.

FREMONT HOTEL-CASINO

Catch college basketball at Fremont’s March Hoopla viewing parties at the Fremont Event Center happening on Thursday, March 15 through March 18. Admission is free and doors open at 8:30 a.m. Visitors can also enjoy delicious food and drink specials, including:

Whole pizza $10

Six-piece chicken wings for $6 and ten-piece chicken wings for $9

Chili bowl with rice $5

Chili bowl with cheese and onions $6

Hot dogs $3

Chili cheese hot dogs $4.50

Prime rib dip with potato chips $7

Nachos $4

Popcorn $2

Bottled water or soda $3

Coffee $2.50

Shots of Patron, Jägermeister, and Fireball $4

GARDEN BAR AT FLAMINGO

Located in the heart of Flamingo Las Vegas, Garden Bar features a laid-back atmosphere and tropical twist to all the tournament action. Food and beverage packages start at $75++ per person and include a bucket of beers and food from Café To Go. Raffle prizes will be up for grabs throughout the games. Packages available Saturday and Sunday only.

GOLD COAST HOTEL-CASINO

Gold Coast will host free viewing parties for March Hoopla at the Arizona Ballroom on March 15 through March 17. Doors will open before the first game on each day.

Plus, UNLV basketball legends Larry Johnson and Anderson Hunt will be signing free autographed photos for fans inside the Arizona Ballroom on March 16 between 4 and 5 p.m.

HARRAH'S LAS VEGAS SPORTS BOOK

Catch all the games on more than 40 HDTVs, as well as two giant screens, at Harrah’s Las Vegas’ recently renovated Race & Sports Book. Food and drink packages with premium seating start at $150+. Don’t miss out on prizes, giveaways, and fun at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

HEART BAR

Heart Bar will offer drink specials all tournament long that include $8 Miller Lite and Coors Light, $13 Absolut Bloody Mary or El Jimador Bloody Maria and $13 Crown Royal or Crown Apple Shots.

HOOPS & HOPS

It’s game on at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for March Madness when Hoops & Hops, a three-day college basketball luxury viewing experience, returns inside the Belmont Ballroom from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mar.15 – 17.

Hoops & Hops offers four distinct experiences:

Three-day Open Bar Pass for $475 per person

Thursday and Friday Single Day Open Bar Pass for $225 per person

Saturday Single Day Open Bar Pas for $125 per person

Reserved Seating

HOOTERS HOTEL-CASINO

Enjoy the collegiate March Mayhem from March 15 to March 16 with a reserved table for the entire day for $125 per person, per day at Hooters Casino Hotel. The reserved table includes all you can drink domestic draft beer, all you can eat Hooters wings and Pizza Hut pizza.

HUSSONG'S CANTINA

Hussong’s Cantina, the beloved Mexican eatery at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, will offer $25 beer towers (with a selection between Corona, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo and Pacifico), $15 pitchers (same selection), $4 pints (same selection) and $20 Corona and/or Corona Light buckets which includes five beers for March Madness. Those looking for non-beer selections can enjoy $20 bottomless mimosas.

IBAR AT RIO

With televisions lining the entire space, iBar offers prime accommodations for college basketball fanatics. For $150++, guests receive a food and drink package along with opening seating available throughout the weekend.

INTERLUDE

Head to this lively central casino bar for Hoops on the Strip fun and excitement. For $150+ packages include three drink tickets and a voucher to Eatwell for the choice of one pizza or order of Barbary Dogs.

JOKERS WILD CASINO

Visitors can watch the March Hoopla tournament game at Jokers Wild and enjoy Bud Light drink specials during all games between March 13 through April 2.

LE BAR DU SPORT

Conveniently located adjacent to the Race & Sports Book area, Le Bar Du Sport will offer a variety of food and beverage packages with comfortable seating. Packages range from $25 to $200+.

LEVEL UP AT MGM GRAND

The interactive gaming lounge inside MGM Grand will be hosting an exciting watch party complete with tasty bar bites provided by the neighboring sports bar, TAP, which includes crispy chicken strips, wings, and buffalo chicken sliders. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

LILY BAR & LOUNGE AT BELLAGIO

The luxurious lounge inside Bellagio welcomes college hoops fans to cheer on their favorite teams throughout every exciting round. With a game-time menu provided by Snacks along with hi-def monitors for optimal viewing.Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

MAIN STREET STATION

Main Street Station will show all the March Hoopla action at Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery throughout the entire venue. Triple 7 features six varieties of the freshest hand-crafted beers in town, tasty appetizers, hand-made pizza, gourmet burgers and sandwiches, mouth-watering steaks and ribs, a fresh sushi bar and much more.

MAN CAVES AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD

While still located in the midst of the tournament madness, Planet Hollywood Man Caves offer exclusive experience fit for you and your friends to camp out and catch all the action. Located at the London Club space on The Mezz., the Man Caves include:

Complimentary Premium Drinks

Private buffet with high-end food offerings

Exclusive living room viewing space

Giveaways by Miller Lite and Coors Light Models

Broadcast of all four regions

MARQUEE DAYCLUB

Marquee Dayclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will create the ultimate March Madness viewing experience as they broadcast the games on the 40-foot LED screen inside the main room and in premium cabanas where guests can enjoy bottle service. While watching the games, basketball fans can also indulge in Marquee grill menu featuring the Prime Rib Sandwich, Imperial Wagyu Beef Beach Burger, and Herb Grilled Wagyu Skirt Steak. The day club will open at 11 a.m. Mar. 15 – 18.

MONTECRISTO CIGAR BAR

Catch all the excitement at Montecristo Cigar Bar. Guests can reserve their own personal “Living Room” setups in the Montecristo Library, featuring games on the floor-to-ceiling video wall, or relax in the ambiance of the Courtyard while watching your team on one of several flat screen TVs.

THE ORLEANS HOTEL-CASINO

The Orleans will host free viewing parties for March Hoopla at the Mardi Gras Ballroom on March 15 through March 17. Doors will open before the first game on each day.

Plus, UNLV basketball legends Larry Johnson and Anderson Hunt will be signing free autographed photos for fans inside the Mardi Gras Ballroom on March 16 between 2 and 3 p.m.

THE POOL AT THE LINQ

Why be courtside when you can enjoy the games poolside? The POOL at The LINQ has all the college tournament action covered with a $99+ package that includes a premium game day buffet featuring Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar’s famous wings, giveaways and more. Cabanas can also be reserved for an additional cost.

RINGERS AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD

Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders will offer food and beverage packages starting at $125 along with drink specials.

SAM'S TOWN

On March 31 and April 2, college basketball fans can watch the final four March Hoopla games at the 100-seat Roxy’s Lounge that has a state-of-the-art sound system, located on the casino level. The games will also be shown at Sam’s Town’s Race & Sports Book, as well as restaurant and casino bars.

SILVERTON

Silverton Casino will be featuring ticket packages for unlimited food and beverages at Shady Grove Lounge and Mermaid Lounge during the college basketball tournaments March 15 – 18, 2018. Tickets are available starting at $50 which include bottomless food and Miller Lite drafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For an additional $50, guests will receive bottomless food and premium bar.

SLICE OF VEGAS

The Italian eatery located inside The Shoppes at Mandalay Place is offering $4 local beers including Bad Beat Bluffing Isn’t Weisse, CraftHaus Belgard Stout, Big Dogs Las Vegas Lager and Tenaya Creek Gypsy Fade IPA. There's also $5 Absolut Creek Spicy Bloody Marys, $5 Olemeca Altos Margaritas, and $20 Mix & Match Beer Buckets of Corona, Corona Premier or Modelo.

SPORTS DELI

For guests watching the games from the Rio Sports Book, head to Sports Deli to pick-up a game day food package ($75+) complete with two orders of mozzarella sticks, 24 wings, a five-topping pizza and a bucket of domestic beers.

SOUTH POINT BALLROOM

College basketball fanatics will take over the South Point Ballroom March 15 through March 17 to kick off the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Guests will be treated to a variety of food and drink specials, including $3 bottles of Bud, Bud Light, Bud Light Lime or Shock Top, $16 buckets of six Budweiser bottles and $25 pitchers of Bloody Marys and Margaritas.

TREASURE ISLAND

Don’t miss a second of basketball action, from Cinderella stories to favorite teams making a run for the title at the Madness in March college basketball viewing party at Treasure Island. Located in the ballroom, the event begins Mar. 15 at 7:30 a.m. and continues through Mar. 17. There is no charge for admission.

VIRGIL'S REAL BBQ

Virgil’s Real Barbecue will transform into March Madness headquarters from Mar. 13 – April 2 with drinking packages, authentic barbecue, multiple TVs, giveaways and more. Fans can enjoy open bar beginning the first game until halftime of last game on Mar. 15 for $150, Mar. 16 for $150, Mar. 17 for $125 and Mar. 18 for $100. In order to keep basketball fans fueled up, the barbecue restaurant will feature the full menu including the Pig Out featuring hearty portions of Memphis pork spare ribs, Texas beef brisket, Carolina pulled poke and Kansas BBQ chicken.

VISTA COCKTAIL LOUNGE

Enjoy this intimate ultra-lounge setting with drink specials, bottle service and food available from Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. Table service is available for four, six and eight guests, and starts at $500+.

FOOD SPECIALS

BLUE RIBBON FRIED CHICKEN

Blue Ribbon is excited to introduce March's Chicken Madness-a classic fried chicken sandwich topped with BBQ pulled chicken, pepper jack, bacon, BBQ sauce and pickled peppers. For just $9.25, this slam dunk of a sandwich is packed with heat, sweet, and meat and it is the perfect meal to enjoy while cheering on your favorite teams!

FLOUR & BARLEY

Kicking off March Madness, Flour & Barley will offer its signature Bracket Buster Pie ($17.50), a spin on the traditional game-day nachos, topped with queso sauce, black bean, ground beef, chicken, onion, fresh tomato, avocado creme and crispy tortilla strips. The Bracket Buster Pie will be available from Mar. 13 - April 2.

福FU ASIAN KITCHEN

Available Mar. 15 through Mar.17, 福Fú Asian Kitchen features a fusion of Asian fare with authentic Chinese cuisine and regional inspirations for 20% off.

HARD ROCK CAFE

Catch all of the NCAA men’s basketball action at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip [hardrock.com] with three days of viewing parties! Cheer for your alma mater, your favorite team or keep up on your bracket with a guaranteed seat while enjoying an open bar featuring call brands and an all-you-can-eat buffet of chef-selected game-day favorites for just $195 a day or $420 for all three days per person.

HOLSTEINS SHAKES AND BUNS

At Holsteins Shakes and Buns, basketball fans can sink their teeth into the Bracket Burger ($18), made with a beef patty topped with American cheese, fried egg, borracho onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ketchup and mustard, accompanied by classic french fries. The Bracket Burger will be available from Mar. 14 - April 2.

SPECIAL EVENTS

COSMOPOLITAN BETTING SEMINAR

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host a complimentary College Basketball Betting Seminar on Mar. 15 featuring a panel of speakers who will educate attendees on betting basics including identifying favorites and the underdogs in the tournament, reviewing the point spreads and discussing various teams’ statistics. Those in attendance will gain a better understanding of how the book makers set lines, which may come in handy when placing bets.

CRAZY HORSE III

International model, Khloë Terae, will host a late-night party at Crazy Horse III to celebrate the club’s ‘Hoops and Hotties’ viewing parties.

The party begins on March 17 at 10 p.m.