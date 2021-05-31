Students connect with Vietnamese pen pals in cross-cultural learning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at the Delta Academy gaining an educational experience that extends beyond the classroom. Through a new pen pal program, they’re connecting with their peers in Vietnam.

“I haven’t really talked to anyone beyond the U.S.,” said Addie Christensen, a student at the Delta Academy.

Christensen said her teacher, Ms. Kendall knew a teacher in Vietnam and together they initiated a pen pal program. Christensen and her classmates were all matched with a student from The Ivy Global School in Vietnam, like Charlotte.

“I can say that she is truly a friend now,” Charlotte said. “Though we are 8,000 miles apart, but our thoughts and our communication are conveyed through the same mind.”

Each pair of pen pals are close to the same age, with common interests, and the curiosity to learn about another culture and what life is like in their respective countries as they navigate through the pandemic as an adolescent.

“Our first letters we talked about, like, just our hobbies and interests, our favorite food, where we lived, maybe our siblings, our family,“ Christensen said.

Christensen said there is a language barrier when it comes to slang words American students use that Vietnamese students don’t use, but both students say having the support and friendship from their pen pal is invaluable.

“Experiencing cross-cultural differences offers me new perspective to life and helped me become more open-minded.”

Seeing a new perspective is exactly what administrators at the charter school in North Las Vegas say is the goal of the pen pal program.

“We have a ‘focused view’ in America and we don’t really consider a lot of other cultures,” said Delta Academy Superintendent Kyle Konold.

Kobold said he remembers when he was in grade school, his pen pal was in Australia. However, he says, back then, he had to wait for the mail service to deliver his written letters. The students at the Delta Academy and the Ivy Global School communicate through email.

“This is a way that allows our students to experience a little bit of the culture in Vietnam,” Kobold said.

No matter how they communication, what’s most important is that the students are forging a friendship that could last a lifetime.