Las Vegas manufacturing teacher wins 2024 Harbor Freight Tools For Schools prize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley teacher is being recognized on a national scale for his work in the classroom.

Alex Bechtler is a manufacturing teacher at Southeast Career Technical Academy.

Earlier this month, he was named one of five grand prize winners of the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. As a grand prize winner, Bechtler won $70,000 for his school's skilled trades program and $30,000 for himself.

Bechtler says he came close to winning last year and coworkers urged him to try again this year.

"You think I'll never be able to win that or that will never be able to happen. But first of all, this doesn't happen without a bunch of people behind you," Bechtler said. "Armando and Ms. Miller said 'you need to apply for this.' I said I don't know if that's even possible to win and I don't know if I have what it takes to win this. They continued to push me to do it."

While it's nice to be recognized, Bechtler said a lot of the credit goes to his coworkers and students.

"You're the reason all this happens in the first place," Bechtler told a small crowd during a surprise awards ceremony. "We have a vision to be the best in the state, in the country and that only happens with a great team behind you so thank you."

This is the eighth year Harbor Freight Tools has awarded the prize, which was created to recognize excellent high school skilled trades teachers. Since 2017, more than $8.9 million has been awarded to over 150 teachers and their schools' programs.

"Our future will be built by the students in today's skilled trades classrooms," said Eric Smidt, the owner and founder of Harbor Freight Tools. "We appreciate the outstanding teachers who are preparing the next generation of skilled trades professionals across the United States."

This year's winners were selected from more than 900 applications.

You can see the full list of winners and learn more about Harbor Freight Tools For Schools programs here.